Talk Is Free Theatre Reveals Venues For 2025–2026 Season

Talk Is Free Theatre (TIFT) has announced the venues for its 2025–2026 site-specific productions in Barrie and Toronto, along with the launch of single ticket sales for productions beginning prior to March 1, 2026. The 23rd season includes three world premieres, Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Company, and the return of David Harrower’s Blackbird to Toronto following a sold-out Barrie run. Full season details are available at tift.ca.

In Barrie, the season begins with the Actor Café series at Homestead Artisan Bakery and Town and Country Steakhouse, followed by Steve Ross’s Twelve Dinners in a private residence (Nov. 20–22, 2025), Ben Page’s All The Cows Are Dead (Jan. 22–31, 2026), and the double bill One Block Shop (Mar. 5–7, 2026) and Keara Voo’s Something Old (Jun. 18–27, 2026) at yet-to-be-announced locations.

Toronto audiences will see Blackbird at Hope United Church (Oct. 1–19, 2025), Company at The Theatre Centre (Jan. 15–Feb. 1, 2026), Twelve Dinners at B Street Collaborative (Nov. 27–Dec. 6, 2025), and One Block Shop (Mar. 12–21, 2026) at a venue to be announced.

Single tickets range from $44 to $52.55, with discounts for students, artists, and seniors (for Company). Four-ticket passes are also available. Tickets and passes are available at tift.ca or by calling 705.792.1949.