TD Music Hall To Present Gord Sinclair On Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Gord Sinclair releases Continental Drift, his forthcoming sophomore solo album, out April 14. The first single, "Gool Guy" is a driving, energetic rock offering that previews the exciting new work that's to come from the renowned songwriter. Written by Sinclair and produced in collaboration with famed engineer James McKenty (Blue Rodeo, Ronnie Hawkins, Gordon Lightfoot), "Gool Guy" is a driving, energetic rock offering that previews the exciting new work that's to come from the renowned songwriter.

The second single, "Sometimes", released on March 17, is a meditation on the up and down struggles with mental health experienced during the pandemic and how everyone was affected in some way. The single and entire album were recorded in three-day sessions using McKenty's In Record Time mobile studio. This process was completed while parked in Gord's driveway to record bed tracks throughout his home, over a frigid January weekend at Gord's father's house north of Kingston and in McKenty's Peterborough studio.

"Gool Guy" marks a continuation into the solo career that Sinclair never anticipated embarking on before the 2017 passing of The Tragically Hip ringleader Gord Downie. Following decades of music-making with the band's frontman, Sinclair continues to honour his friend through music.

Sinclair's forthcoming album is the follow-up to his debut solo project, 2020's Taxi Dancers, which was released to critical acclaim and delighted Hip fans across the country. "Gool Guy" represents an evolution in Sinclair's solo sound, bringing forward a more rhythmic and driving rock 'n roll energy that's reminiscent of The Hip.

An industry veteran, Gord Sinclair's work with The Tragically Hip earned him a number of achievements including 17 JUNO Awards, a SOCAN National Achievement Award, a coveted placement on Canada's Walk Of Fame, and an appointment to the Order of Canada.

