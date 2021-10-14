Subscriptions Now On Sale For COC's Live Winter And Spring Productions

Toronto audiences will soon be reunited with the best in live Canadian opera this winter as subscriptions to the Canadian Opera Company's in-person offerings are now on sale.

Three productions will be performed at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts during the remainder of the COC's 2021/2022 season: Madama Butterfly by Giacomo Puccini, La Traviata by Giuseppe Verdi, and The Magic Flute by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

In-Person Programming

Madama Butterfly, by Giacomo Puccini

February 4, 6, 9, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, and 25, 2022

Sung in Italian with English SURTITLESTM

A Canadian Opera Company production

Canadian director Aria Umezawa makes her COC debut with Madama Butterfly. As co-founder of Amplified Opera, COC's Disruptor-in-Residence, Umezawa's artistic practice focuses on innovation and social impact; through her unique lens, Cio-Cio San's journey to womanhood has been thoughtfully staged to reflect the impossible choices facing a young woman caught between love and clashing cultures. Japanese soprano Eri Nakamura makes her COC debut in the iconic title role, opposite American tenor Stephen Costello who returns to Toronto in the role of Pinkerton. The COC welcomes back Canadian conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson to lead the acclaimed COC Orchestra with Price Family Chorus Master Sandra Horst leading the COC Chorus.

La Traviata, by Giuseppe Verdi

April 23, May 1, 3, 7, 12, 18, and 20, 2022

Sung in Italian with English SURTITLESTM

A COC production, Co-production with Houston Grand Opera and Lyric Opera of Chicago

Violetta is the most captivating courtesan in all of Paris - but when she falls in love with a handsome young gentleman, Alfredo Germont, she dares to embrace a different type of life and love. This acclaimed revival is led by American theatre director Arin Arbus who returns to bring 1850s Paris to lavish life with spectacular party scenes, gorgeous period costumes, and show-stopping arias. Egyptian-born New Zealand-based soprano Amina Edris is one of the most exciting up-and-coming voices on today's operatic stage; she stars as Violetta alongside internationally renowned American tenor Matthew Polenzani as Alfredo. COC Music Director Johannes Debus conducts the COC Orchestra through one of Verdi's most celebrated and popular operas.

The Magic Flute, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

May 6, 8, 11, 14, 17, 19, and 21, 2022

Sung in German with English SURTITLESTM

A Canadian Opera Company production

Mozart's fairytale opera centres on the timeless search for wisdom, truth, and love. As Tamino sets out alongside hilarious bird-catcher Papageno to rescue the kidnapped Princess Pamina, their journey brings them face to face with armed men, enchanted animals, and evil henchmen - lucky for them, a magical instrument proves to be their secret weapon. Turkish-born, Austria-based tenor Ilker Arcayürek stars as Tamino, with two recent COC Ensemble Studio graduates also leading the cast: soprano Anna-Sophie Neher is Pamina and bass-baritone Gordon Bintner takes on the role of Papageno. Canadian Ashlie Corcoran returns to direct the playful audience favourite, with German conductor Patrick Lange also returning to the COC podium.

Canadian Opera Company subscribers enjoy the best seats at the best prices, flexible booking and easy exchanges, as well as priority access to new programming, events, and announcements. Subscribers also receive a 'bring a friend' discount on additional tickets, making it easier than ever to share the unparalleled live opera experience.

This season, all subscription packages consist of all three in-person operas:

Premier Subscription - COC's most popular subscription package

Enjoy the best value for all three operas, the best seats in your chosen section, and worry-free, unlimited ticket exchanges

Be the first in line for upgrades and seating requests from year to year

Purchase additional tickets ahead of the general public and get first access to signature special events and programming

Be there when the 2022/2023 season is announced live, with a complimentary invitation to our 2022/2023 Season Reveal event

Flex3 Subscription - pay a little more to enjoy increased flexibility

Choose when to attend our three operas on any date that works for your schedule

Enjoy access to better seating than the general public

Save over single-ticket pricing

Learn more about the COC's 2021/2022: A Season Like No Other at coc.ca/Subscriptions.

The Four Seasons Centre operates under strict adherence to Ontario Public Health guidelines that include rules regarding mask use, vaccination, venue capacity, physical distancing measures and the implementation of physical barriers where necessary. For the most up-to-date information regarding current health and safety protocols, please visit coc.ca/SafeReturn.