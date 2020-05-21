Stratford Festival To Appear Before Standing Committee On Finance Today

The Stratford Festival has been asked to appear before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance today to present its case for recovery funding as a result of the cancellation of its 2020 season.

Media can attend virtually by visiting the following link between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. today. The Stratford Festival will be the fifth group to address the committee.

https://parlvu.parl.gc.ca/Harmony

Opening remarks will be made by Carol Stephenson O.C., Chair of the Stratford Festival's Board of Governors. A period of questions will follow with Executive Director Anita Gaffney also present to respond.


