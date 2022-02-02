Stratford Festival Announces 2022 Casting

February marks a new beginning at the Stratford Festival with members of the 2022 acting company set to start rehearsals. Over the coming months, these dynamic artists will immerse themselves in 10 extraordinary productions and lead the Festival into the post-pandemic future.

They will be part of a season that will be celebratory for so many reasons, chief among them this major return to indoor theatre. But 2022 also marks the Festival's 70th season, the 20th anniversary of the Studio Theatre, the 10th Meighen Forum season and the greatly anticipated opening of the glorious new Tom Patterson Theatre.

"The Stratford Festival's 70th season will feature an extraordinary ensemble of 125 actors," says Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino: "artists with years of the finest experience working alongside the most promising young talents in Canada today. I could not be prouder of this company of players."

The 2022 Stratford Festival Acting Company

Graham Abbey ǀ Eric Abel ǀ Elizabeth Adams ǀ Marion Adler ǀ Kwaku Adu-Poku ǀ Bola Aiyeola ǀ

Devin Alexander ǀ Celia Aloma ǀ Akosua Amo-Adem ǀ Gabriel Antonacci ǀ Peter N. Bailey ǀ

Robert Ball ǀ Maev Beaty ǀ Nigel Bennett ǀ Wayne Best ǀ Isi Bhakhomen ǀ Michael Blake ǀ

Devon Michael Brown ǀ Sandra Caldwell ǀ Brefny Caribou ǀ Ben Carlson ǀ

Celeste Catena ǀ Dan Chameroy ǀ Dhanish Kumar Chinniah ǀ David Collins ǀ

Richard Comeau ǀ Amanda De Freitas ǀ Jon de Leon ǀ Sarah Dodd ǀ Austin Eckert ǀ

Allison Edwards-Crewe ǀ Jakob Ehman ǀ Ijeoma Emesowum ǀ Colm Feore ǀ

Henry Firmston ǀ Eva Foote ǀ Jacklyn Francis ǀ Emma Grabinsky ǀ Christo Graham ǀ

Jordin Hall ǀ Jessica B. Hill ǀ Kim Horsman ǀ Veronica Hortiguela ǀ Andrew Iles ǀ

Stephen Jackman-Torkoff ǀ Rachel Jones ǀ Bonnie Jordan ǀ Matthew Kabwe ǀ Caitlin Kelly ǀ

Ron Kennell ǀ Qasim Khan ǀ Robert King ǀ Wahsonti:io Kirby ǀ John Kirkpatrick ǀ

Lakota Knuckle ǀ John Koensgen ǀ Heather Kosik ǀ Bethany Kovarik ǀ Daniel Krmpotic ǀ

Kevin Kruchkywich ǀ Josue Laboucane ǀ Alexandra Lainfiesta ǀ Richard Lam ǀ Diana Leblanc ǀ

Beck Lloyd ǀ Amanda Lundgren ǀ Jamie Mac ǀ Qianna MacGilchrist ǀ Gracie Mack ǀ

Devin MacKinnon ǀ Kathleen MacLean ǀ Jordan Mah ǀ Robert Markus ǀ Jonathan Mason ǀ

Hilary McCormack ǀ Chad McFadden ǀ Seana McKenna ǀ Chris Mejaki ǀ Pulga Muchochoma ǀ

Chanakya Mukherjee ǀ Kyla Musselman ǀ Ngabo Nabea ǀ Lisa Nasson ǀ Stephen Patterson ǀ

Lucy Peacock ǀ Irene Poole ǀ Chelsea Preston ǀ Andrea Rankin ǀ Sepehr Reybod ǀ

Jennifer Rider-Shaw ǀ Khadijah Roberts-Abdullah ǀ Steve Ross ǀ Antonette Rudder ǀ

Anthony Santiago ǀ Amelia Sargisson ǀ Tyrone Savage ǀ Espoir Segbeaya ǀ Jason Sermonia ǀ

Julius Sermonia ǀ Mike Shara ǀ André Sills | Tara Sky ǀ Michael Spencer-Davis ǀ Jane Spidell ǀ

Rose Tuong | Amaka Umeh ǀ Emilio Vieira ǀ Dienye Waboso ǀ John Wamsley ǀ

Scott Wentworth ǀ Gordon Patrick White | Hannah Wigglesworth ǀ Rylan Wilkie |

Breanna Willis | Micah Woods ǀ Lindsay Wu ǀ Norman Yeung

NOTE: ACTORS ARE STILL BEING ADDED TO THE COMPANY

"An actor's craft is best developed when it is challenged by the most demanding works of theatre," Cimolino says. "In this playbill - which ranges from Shakespeare to Soyinka, from Molière to dynamic new plays to one of the greatest musicals ever written - there is material that will test, develop and thrill the most accomplished actor."

The 2022 season features Shakespeare's Hamlet, Richard III and All's Well That Ends Well, Wole Soyinka's Death and the King's Horseman, Molière's The Miser, in a new version by Ranjit Bolt, Louisa May Alcott's Little Women, in a new adaptation by Jordi Mand, Every Little Nookie by Sunny Drake, Hamlet-911 by Ann-Marie MacDonald, 1939 by Jani Lauzon and Kaitlyn Riordan, and the spectacular Kander and Ebb musical Chicago.

To bring these shows to life takes an enormous group of people working behind the scenes - roughly seven for every person on stage. The Festival is steadily returning to a full complement of staff, with artisans already onsite to create sets, props and costumes, even while directors, composers, designers, administrators, marketers and others work from home to make every aspect of the season possible, to rekindle what was set aside and to create anew.

"In this year the joy of returning indoors to our stages is made iridescent as we introduce our dazzling new Tom Patterson Theatre. We add to Stratford's legacy of excellence exciting new experiences, new talent and vibrant energy that will propel us to still greater heights in the future," says Cimolino. "We have so much to explore, discover and share when this winter is made glorious summer."