Ronnie Burkett to Bring WONDERFUL JOE to The Grand in November

Award-winning, world-renowned, and infamously cheeky, Ronnie Burkett is back at the Grand Theatre with his unmatched mischievous, rollicking irreverence. Burkett's latest work, Wonderful Joe, unleashes his sharp, unrelenting wit on the cities we call home, the people we overlook, and the four-legged friends walking beside them. And he's bringing Mother Nature, Santa Claus, Jesus, and the Tooth Fairy along for the ride.

Wonderful Joe, created and performed by Ronnie Burkett, opens the Grand Theatre's Auburn Stage for the 2025/26 Season. Already extended due to popular demand, the production will run from Tuesday, November 4 through Sunday, November 23.

Siminovitch Prize winner Ronnie Burkett brings the story of Joe Pickle (and Mister the Dog) to life with his signature style of beautiful puppetry and solo performance, with a glorious score and soundscape by John Alcorn. The Globe and Mail's Best Theatre of 2024 wrote, “If I had to pick only one favourite piece of theatre from this year, Wonderful Joe was it.” Known to Londoners for his sold-out runs of The Daisy Theatre (2017) and Little Dickens (2023), Burkett returns with a poignant yet audacious story brought to life by his string marionettes.

“Ronnie's unique insight into the world, as a marionettist from Medicine Hat, Alberta turned into an internationally-recognized star, is unparalleled,” shares Rachel Peake, Grand Theatre Artistic Director. “The way he sees the world with humanity, heart, and the most daring humour is a point of view I am always hungry to live in, if only for the length of a play.”

Wonderful Joe is created and performed by Ronnie Burkett with Music Production, Arrangements, Vocals, Keyboards, and Digital Programming by John Alcorn, Lighting Design by Kevin Humphrey, Marionette and Costume Design by Ronnie Burkett, Featured Vocals by Coco Love Alcorn, and Mixing and Mastering by Jeff Wolpert, Desert Fish Studios.