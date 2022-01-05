Newly Revised Mirvish Subscription Season Announced

Like everything else in this brave new world, the Mirvish theatre season is changing due to unforeseen developments in this pandemic. After consulting with our team of doctors, they are moving some of their shows from this winter into the spring, when the current situation is expected to be resolved and it will be safe again to enjoy live theatre performances.

"Health and safety is always our primary concern," says David Mirvish. "Right now is not the time to have performances taking place. Indeed, the Ontario government has rightly closed all indoor theatres until January 27. Giving ourselves a buffer of three months before we resume performances is deemed prudent. We now look to reopen our theatres at the beginning of April.

"We hope there won't be any more changes, but if there are any lingering concerns about safety we may very well have to change schedules again. We are committed to presenting the season of shows we announced in a safe and responsible way.

"This will mean four of the shows on our season - Boy Falls from the Sky, Room, Pressure and 2 Pianos, 4 Hands - will play on new dates and in new venues.

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which is scheduled to begin on May 31, 2022, is not affected. Similarly & Juliet remains with its original dates and venue.

"But there is a significant addition to the season: Jonathan Church's much-lauded production of Singin' in the Rain will finally be coming to Canada after playing seasons in London, Japan and elsewhere around the world. It will replace Leopoldstadt, which was to play in January and February. Singin' in the Rain will now be the final show of the season and play the Princess of Wales Theatre in September."

Revised Season

Boy Falls from the Sky

April/May 2022 • The CAA Theatre

Jake Epstein's exuberant and bittersweet musical love letter to show business has been rescheduled from its original January 2022 run at the CAA Theatre to April/May 2022 at the same venue. Exact dates to be announced soon.

___________________________

Room

April 5 to May 8, 2022 • The Princess of Wales Theatre

Emma Donoghue's bestselling novel Room has now been adapted as a new play with songs by Scottish songwriters Kathryn Joseph and Cora Bissett, who also directs the production. Previously adapted by Donoghue for the screen, the film won Academy Awards, Golden Globes and BAFTAs. Room is co-produced with the Grand Theatre, London, CA and Covent Garden Productions, London, UK. The production will play the Grand in March and then transfer to the Princess of Wales Theatre for a five-week run.

___________________________

Pressure

April 19 to May 29, 2022 • The Royal Alexandra Theatre

David Haig's acclaimed play about the planning of the D-Day invasion in June 1944 will star Kevin Doyle (Moseley in Downtown Abbey) and be directed by John Dove (Farinelli and the King, starring Mark Rylance).

___________________________

2 Pianos, 4 Hands

June 7 to July 17 • The Royal Alexandra Theatre

Ted Dykstra and Richard Greenblatt will don their tuxedoes for an exclusive presentation of their smash hit comedy about two lifetime obsessions with 88 keys. This homegrown hit has dazzled audiences in New York, London, Tokyo and dozens of other world capitals. It returns home to The Royal Alex.

___________________________

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Begins May 31, 2022 • The CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

Nineteen years after Harry, Ron and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they're back on a most extraordinary new adventure - this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

___________________________

& Juliet

Begins June 21 • The Princess of Wales Theatre

London's "dazzlingly brilliant" (Evening Standard) the multi award-winning new musical is packed with some of the biggest pop anthems of our time. The hilarious and always surprising script by David West Read (Schitt's Creek).

___________________________

Singin' in the Rain

September 2022 • The Princess of Wales Theatre

A smash-hit at Chichester Festival Theatre and in the West End, Jonathan Church's critically acclaimed production of Singin' in the Rain journeys back to the glamour of Hollywood during the roaring 20's. Silent movie star Don Lockwood has it all, a string of hit films and a studio-engineered romance with the most beautiful actress in town. What Don doesn't know is that the silver screen is about to find its voice, and a chance meeting with a talented young chorus girl set to steal his heart promises to change both Don, and Hollywood, forever.

Andrew Wright's high-energy choreography and Simon Higlett's sumptuous set design (including over 14,000 litres of water on stage every night) combine with the charm, romance and wit of one of the world's best- loved films. Singin' in the Rain features the glorious MGM score including "Good Morning," "Make 'em Laugh," "Moses Supposes" and the legendary title song.

For more information visit: https://www.mirvish.com/shows