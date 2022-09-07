Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NO HAY BANDA To Tour Steven Kazuo Takasugi's Theatrical Octet SIDESHOW Across Canada This Fall

While on tour, NO HAY BANDA will celebrate the release of their debut album, I had a dream about this place.

Register for Toronto News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 07, 2022  

NO HAY BANDA To Tour Steven Kazuo Takasugi's Theatrical Octet SIDESHOW Across Canada This Fall

Canada's leading experimental music collective, NO HAY BANDA, is set to tour Steven Kazuo Takasugi's theatrical octet Sideshow this fall to Montreal (0ctober 31), Toronto (November 2 & 3), and Victoria (November 5), with a final stop in Vancouver as part of Music on Main's Modulus Festival on November 8. See more information below, or visit nohaybanda.ca for more details.

Sideshow is an hour-long theatrical work for chamber octet, electronic amplification, and playback. Based on the dark sideshows of Coney Island's amusement parks in the early part of the 20th century, Sideshow merges music theatre and chamber music performance in an uncanny spectacle. The work is also a meditation on virtuosity, entertainment, business, and the sacrifices one makes to survive in the world.

Sideshow was originally composed over the course of six years (2009-2015) for NYC's Talea Ensemble. Montreal's NO HAY BANDA was the second ensemble ever to perform Sideshow, and has been the only group to present it in Canada.

Says NO HAY BANDA's Noam Bierstone: "In Sideshow, music does not accompany the theatre, but rather, music is the theatre, transforming the musicians into actors themselves. Every single movement performed by the musicians is exploited as a theatrical tool, and enhanced with extra-musical facial expressions and actions. Sideshow is programmatic, representational, provocative, humorous, strange, grotesque, and extreme; it is a unique and audacious work that deserves to be experienced by live audiences across the country.

"No Hay Banda's Sideshow tour through Canada is a particular delight for me," adds Takasugi. "It is obvious to many in our field that Canadians have an especially healthy and vibrant appreciation for eccentricity and 'thinking outside the box' when it comes to contemporary music. And No Hay Banda's members are virtuosi in this regard, always open and enthusiastic for the strange, the unfamiliar, and all that which defies convention. They bring a particularly visceral interpretation to Sideshow, that you feel it cracking and simmering in your bones."

Sideshow on tour will be performed by:
Jeff Stonehouse, flute
Lori Freedman, clarinet
Yves Charuest, alto saxophone
Geneviève Liboiron, violin
Jean René, viola
Émilie Girard-Charest, cello
Daniel Áñez, piano
Noam Bierstone, solo vocalizing percussionist
with
Steven Kazuo Takasugi, composition, staging
Gabriel Dufour-Laperrière, electronics

SIDESHOW TOURING DATES:

Montreal, QC
Monday, October 31
Doors at 7:30pm, show 8:00pm with opening act Sola Nkani
La Sala Rossa, 4848 boul. Saint-Laurent
Tickets ($15-$20): casadelpopolo.com

Toronto, ON
Wednesday, November 2 & Thursday, November 3, 8 pm
The Array Space, 155 Walnut Ave.
Tickets ($15-$20): https://www.tickettailor.com/events/productionsnohaybanda/755630

Victoria, BC
Saturday, November 5, 8 pm
Phillip T. Young Recital Hall, University of Victoria, MacLaurin Building, B-Wing
Tickets at the door ($10-$20):
https://finearts.uvic.ca/music/calendar/events/guest-concert-no-hay-banda/

Vancouver, BC
Tuesday, November 8, 7:30 pm
THE ROUNDHOUSE, 181 Roundhouse Mews
Part of Music on Main's Modulus Festival
Tickets: Musiconmain.ca

The concert run time is approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission.

While on tour, NO HAY BANDA will celebrate the release of their debut album, I had a dream about this place, widely available on November 4 from their new, in-house record label, No Hay Discos. Copies (double CDs) will be available for sale at each tour stop, as well as via No Hay Discos' Bandcamp.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


NO HAY BANDA To Tour Steven Kazuo Takasugi's Theatrical Octet SIDESHOW Across Canada This FallNO HAY BANDA To Tour Steven Kazuo Takasugi's Theatrical Octet SIDESHOW Across Canada This Fall
September 7, 2022

Canada's leading experimental music collective, NO HAY BANDA, is set to tour Steven Kazuo Takasugi's theatrical octet Sideshow this fall to Montreal (0ctober 31), Toronto (November 2 & 3), and Victoria (November 5), with a final stop in Vancouver as part of Music on Main's Modulus Festival on November 8.
Hailey Gillis, Vanessa Sears, Germaine Konji & More Join UNCOVERED: THE MUSIC OF ABBAHailey Gillis, Vanessa Sears, Germaine Konji & More Join UNCOVERED: THE MUSIC OF ABBA
September 6, 2022

Winding up a summer that saw  The Musical Stage Company fill the city with music through their inaugural MARQUEE program, the company is thrilled to reveal the star-studded lineup and dates for the 16th edition of their unmissable signature UNCOVERED concert event.  
Leaders Of Canadian Theatre Unite To Found A New Arts Organization, THE CANADIAN GUILD OF STAGE DIRECTORS AND CHOREOGRAPHERSLeaders Of Canadian Theatre Unite To Found A New Arts Organization, THE CANADIAN GUILD OF STAGE DIRECTORS AND CHOREOGRAPHERS
September 6, 2022

 A veritable 'who's who' of respected Canadian theatre leaders have come together to found the Canadian Guild of Stage Directors and Choreographers (CGDC).
Single Tickets Now On Sale For 2022/2023 Season And Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio CompetitionSingle Tickets Now On Sale For 2022/2023 Season And Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition
September 2, 2022

Single tickets are now on sale for all of the Canadian Opera Company's 2022/2023 operas, as well as Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition. This season's programming is proudly sponsored by BMO Financial Group, helping artists and creators to showcase the very best in Canadian opera.
Queen West Art Crawl Free Concerts Announced For September 24- 25Queen West Art Crawl Free Concerts Announced For September 24- 25
September 1, 2022

The Queen West Art Crawl multi-arts festival is back in full swing this September 24th and 25th, closing off your summer in the heart of downtown: West Queen West's Trinity Bellwoods Park. 