Murray Perahia Recital at The Royal Conservatory of Music Cancelled

The Royal Conservatory of Music regrets to announce that, due to health issues, American pianist Murray Perahia has made the difficult decision to cancel his upcoming tour, which includes his Toronto appearance at Koerner Hall on February 25.

Mr. Perahia has issued the following statement: "To my North American fans, it is with regret that I have to cancel my upcoming recitals for medical reasons. I hope to be able to return before too long and thank you for your continued support."

The Royal Conservatory ticket buyers have multiple options, including exchanging their tickets for another concert during the 2019-20 concert season, exchanging them for a gift card, donating the ticket value to the Conservatory for a tax receipt, or obtaining a refund.

While the remainder of the piano concerts for the current concert season are sold out, stage seating has just been added to Daniil Trifonov on February 21, Hélène Grimaud on March 8, and Angela Hewitt on April 26.

Tickets are still available for Peter Sellars's staging of Orlando di Lasso's Lagrime di San Pietro sung a cappella by the Los Angeles Master Chorale on February 1 and February 2 (both performances will be preceded by a Pre-concert Talk with Sellars) and the Takács Quartet on February 23 with works by Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel, Béla Bartók, and Beethoven's String Quartet No. 9 in C Major, op. 59, no. 3.

In addition, a number of extraordinary duos are coming to Koerner Hall:

Kyung Wha Chung with Kevin Kenner on March 6 with works by Brahms, Franck, and Beethoven; Pamela Frank with Emanuel Ax on April 3 with violin sonatas by Mozart and Beethoven; Matthias Goerne with Jan Lisiecki on April 24 with an all Ludwig van Beethoven program; and Bomsori Kim with Rafał Blechacz on April 25 with violin sonatas by Beethoven, Debussy, Fauré, and Szymanowski.





