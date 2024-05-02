MY FAIR LADY to Return to The Shaw Festival This Summer

The Shaw's production of Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady begins previews on Saturday, May 4 at the Festival Theatre.
Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady, one of the most beloved musicals of all time, will return to the Shaw Festival stage. First performed at The Shaw in 2011, this new production of the timeless musical adaptation of Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion is co-directed by Artistic Director Tim Carroll and Associate Artistic Director Kimberley Rampersad. The production also features choreography by Ms. Rampersad. Bursting with lush orchestrations, memorable songs, charming comedy and breathtaking romance, The Shaw's production of Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady begins previews on Saturday, May 4 at the Festival Theatre.
Cockney flower girl Eliza Doolittle (Kristi Frank) dreams of a better life. Through a chance encounter, she finds herself the subject of a wager between Henry Higgins (Tom Rooney), a renowned but misanthropic professor of phonetics, and his colleague Colonel Pickering (David Alan Anderson), an enthusiastic fellow linguist. Higgins vows to transform Eliza from a coarse, working-class nobody into an elite, upper-class socialite in six months. A new life and job prospects within her grasp, Eliza allows herself to be subjected to a series of intensive lessons in posh elocution and mannerisms under Higgins's eccentric and demanding tutelage.
Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady also features David Adams, Matt Alfano, Tat Austrie*, Alana Bridgewater, Shane Carty, Sharry Flett, JJ Gerber*, Élodie Gillett, Patty Jamieson, Gryphyn Karimloo**, Graeme Kitagawa**, Allan Louis, Tama Martin*, Allison McCaughey, André Morin, Ruthie Nkut*, Drew Plummer, Jade Repeta***, Kiera Sangster, Jeremiah Sparks, Gabriella Sundar Singh, Taurian Teelucksingh** and Jacqueline Thair.
The Shaw's 2024 production of Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady features music direction by Paul Sportelli, set design by Lorenzo Savoini, costume design by Joyce Padua, lighting design by Mikael Kangas and sound design by John Lott. The production team includes stage manager Allan Teichman and assistant stage managers Kelly Boudreau and Annie McWhinnie.
On stage at the Festival Theatre (10 Queen's Parade) from May 4 to December 22 (available for review beginning May 23), Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady is recommended for audience members 9+/Grade 3+. Running time is approximately 3 hours, including one intermission.
Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady is sponsored by BMO Financial Group and Mary E. Hill.
Vintage Hotels is the Official Hotel Partner of the Shaw Festival's production of Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady.
Cast: David Adams Alfred P. Doolittle Matt Alfano Swing David Alan Anderson Colonel Pickering Tat Austrie* Ensemble Alana Bridgewater Mrs. Eynsford-Hill/Ensemble Shane Carty Harry/Lord Boxington Sharry Flett Mrs. Higgins Kristi Frank Eliza Doolittle JJ Gerber* Butler/Dr. Themistocles/Ensemble Élodie Gillett Lady Boxington/Ensemble Patty Jamieson Mrs. Pearce/Queen of Transylvania/Ensemble Gryphyn Karimloo** Ensemble Graeme Kitagawa** Sir Reginald Tarrington/Ensemble Allan Louis Zoltan Karpathy/Ensemble Tama Martin* Ensemble Allison McCaughey Ensemble André Morin Swing Ruthie Nkut* Swing Drew Plummer Jamie/Ensemble Jade Repeta*** Swing Tom Rooney Henry Higgins Kiera Sangster Ensemble Jeremiah Sparks Bartender George/Ensemble Gabriella Sundar Singh Ensemble Taurian Teelucksingh** Freddy Eynsford-Hill Jacqueline Thair Ensemble Creative & Production Tim Carroll Co-Director Kimberley Rampersad Co-Director and Choreographer Paul Sportelli Music Director Lorenzo Savoini Set Designer Joyce Padua Costume Designer Michael Kangas Lighting Designer John Lott Sound Designer Angel Everett
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos