LOVE2 THEATRE CO. Presents DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA

The LOVE2 THEATRE COMPANY presents its inaugural production of "Danny and the Deep Blue Sea," written by Oscar, Tony, and Pulitizer prize winning American playwright John Patrick Shanley (Doubt; Savage in Limbo; Defiance).

They meet in a bar. 'How bout a pretzel?' Thus starts the violent dance between Danny and Roberta. Two lost souls. Alone. They share. They scream. They fight. A love story. Set in a rundown bar in the Bronx, this production of Danny will be a site-specific performance in the Monarch Tavern, 12 Clinton Street. Doors open at 6:30pm for a 7pm performance. The audience is invited to purchase some drinks and settle in for an intimate theatrical evening in the world of two people living at the edges - fumbling for connection in an unexpected way at the most necessary of times.

The play is directed by David Lafontaine, award winning director and founder of Unit 102 Actors Company (Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train; The Last Days of Judas Iscariot; Of Mice and Men), and founder of 102 Actors Lab, one of the most in demand classes in the city for working actors.

The two-hander features Justin Otto as Danny (Tybalt in Lost&Gone's Romeo & Juliet: Fair Verona; Armstrong's War, The Man Who Killed Liberty Valance, RMTC; Bad Jews ,WJT; Joe in The Crackwalker; company member of Peachy Keen Productions) and Jennifer McEwen as Roberta (The Late Henry Moss, Unit 102; Our Lady of 121st Street, Colum 13 Actors Co; "Boxed In" NFB/aptn; founder of LOVE2 THEATRE CO.).

Joining the production as Stage Manager is Gloria Mok. Gloria is a graduate of The National Theatre School's Production Design and Technical Arts program and a founding member of Silk Bath Collective, creators of the 2016 Toronto Fringe hit, Silk Bath, and its sequel, Yellow Rabbit.

Danny, is a well known play within the theatre community and LOVE2 THEATRE CO, is excited to share this 'explosive, deeply affecting study of alienation and the redemptive power of love', to an audience that may be less familiar with this classic Shanley play. Previous productions of the play garnered the following reviews:

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea By: John Patrick Shanley Directed by: David Lafontaine May 30, 31 June 1, 6, 7 & 8 Monarch Tavern, 12 Clinton Street. All performances 7:00pm Sharp / Doors open at 6:30pm / No latecomers Tickets: $15 Arts Worker / $25 General Admission To purchase tickets, visit: https://love2theatrecompany.bpt.me,





