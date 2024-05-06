LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Starts Performances At The Stratford Festival This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Prepare to be dazzled as glitz, glamour and a whole lot of charm ignite the Stratford Festival's Avon Theatre as La Cage aux Folles hits the stage.

This touching and spectacular musical brings together director Thom Allison and choreographer Cameron Carver, with Music Director Franklin Brasz.

It spotlights electrifying performances by Sean Arbuckle as Georges, Steve Ross as Albin, Juan Chioran as Edouard Dindon and M. Renaud, James Daly as Jean-Michel, Aidan deSalaiz as Francis, Starr Domingue as Jacqueline, and Heather Kosik as Anne Dindon.

La Cage aux Folles follows the story of Georges, the manager of a drag club in St. Tropez, and Albin, his life partner and the club's star performer. Georges agrees to “play it straight” to meet the ultra-conservative parents of their son's new fiancé, while Albin is shocked to discover that he is being sidelined. The ensuing clash unravels truth and consequences with heartwarming grace.

“I hope that the audience will see that, despite the glamour and humour in La Cage, the heart of the story is two parents and their son, trying to navigate a family drama and the many facets of love,” says Allison.

La Cage aux Folles shines with performances by Eric Abel as Hanna, George Absi as Angelique, David Ball as Phaedra and Young Albin, Devon Michael Brown, Jeremy Carver-James, Josh Doig as Chantal, Jordan Goodridge as Mercedes, Alexandra Gratton as Colette, Sara-Jeanne Hosie as Marie Dindon and Mme. Renaud, Alex Kelly, Amanda Lundgren, Ayrin Mackie as Babette, Anthony MacPherson, Kevin ‘Koovy' McLachlan as Etienne, Jamie Murray, David Andrew Reid as Bitelle, Jason Sermonia as Tabarro and Chris Vergara as Jacob.

The creative team features Set Designer Brandon Kleiman, Costume Designer David Boechler, Lighting Designer Kimberly Purtell, Sound Designer Brian Kenny and Make-Up Designer Dino Dilio.

Gorgeous and funny, La Cage aux Folles has been delighting audiences since its Broadway première in 1983, when it won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Fans of the Oscar-nominated film The Birdcage (inspired by the French play the musical takes its name and inspiration from) will rejoice in seeing familiar characters on the stage.

Tickets

La Cage aux Folles officially opens on May 31 and runs until October 26 at the Avon Theatre. Tickets are available at stratfordfestival.ca or by calling 1.800.567.1600.

The 2024 season also features Twelfth Night, Something Rotten!, Romeo and Juliet, London Assurance, Wendy and Peter Pan, Salesman in China, Cymbeline, Hedda Gabler, The Diviners, The Goat or, Who is Sylvia? and Get That Hope. For more information, visit stratfordfestival.ca.

Comments