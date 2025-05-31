 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

JACK GOES TO THERAPY Comes to Toronto Fringe Festival

Performances will be July 4 through July 11 at Alumnae Theatre, 70 Berkeley Street, Toronto.

By: May. 31, 2025
JACK GOES TO THERAPY Comes to Toronto Fringe Festival Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Jack Goes to Therapy is the unforgettable and loveable story of a Kindergarten teacher in therapy with a broken heart after his boyfriend leaves him for the man they had a threesome with.

Toronto marks the second stop of Zac's Canadian tour. After a sold out three night run at The Staircase Theatre in Hamilton in May, Jack Goes to Therapy will be programmed at the Toronto Fringe July 4-11, and the Winnipeg Fringe July 16-27.

Jack Goes to Therapy is a semi-autobiographical play by Zac Williams that addresses mens’ mental health, loneliness, homophobia, and toxic masculinity in a way that is brutally honest and simultaneously hilarious. It is a story of resiliency; of finding support and community in a time of need.

Alongside it’s heavier themes, Jack Goes to Therapy is buoyed up by the wild situational comedy that audiences expect from a good romcom; such as Jack asking his STI-testing nurse for dating advice, his straight roommate walking in on him in the shower, his Kindergarten student finding a dead mouse and throwing it across the classroom, and many more laugh-out-loud moments.

Writer/Performer Zac Williams, from Caledonia, ON, says, “I started writing Jack Goes to Therapy after my own experience of a heartbreak and signing up for therapy for the first time. The show kind of was a way for me to find the humour in life, even with a broken heart. And I had so much fun writing it, that it became a healing tool in many ways. The show has an optimistic outlook, because I think I needed an optimistic outlook for myself at the time.”



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

TFCA Image

Best Revival of a Musical - Live Standings

Sunset Boulevard - 36%
Gypsy - 23%
Floyd Collins - 12%
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

Videos