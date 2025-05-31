JACK GOES TO THERAPY Comes to Toronto Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jack Goes to Therapy is the unforgettable and loveable story of a Kindergarten teacher in therapy with a broken heart after his boyfriend leaves him for the man they had a threesome with.

Toronto marks the second stop of Zac's Canadian tour. After a sold out three night run at The Staircase Theatre in Hamilton in May, Jack Goes to Therapy will be programmed at the Toronto Fringe July 4-11, and the Winnipeg Fringe July 16-27.

Jack Goes to Therapy is a semi-autobiographical play by Zac Williams that addresses mens’ mental health, loneliness, homophobia, and toxic masculinity in a way that is brutally honest and simultaneously hilarious. It is a story of resiliency; of finding support and community in a time of need.

Alongside it’s heavier themes, Jack Goes to Therapy is buoyed up by the wild situational comedy that audiences expect from a good romcom; such as Jack asking his STI-testing nurse for dating advice, his straight roommate walking in on him in the shower, his Kindergarten student finding a dead mouse and throwing it across the classroom, and many more laugh-out-loud moments.

Writer/Performer Zac Williams, from Caledonia, ON, says, “I started writing Jack Goes to Therapy after my own experience of a heartbreak and signing up for therapy for the first time. The show kind of was a way for me to find the humour in life, even with a broken heart. And I had so much fun writing it, that it became a healing tool in many ways. The show has an optimistic outlook, because I think I needed an optimistic outlook for myself at the time.”

