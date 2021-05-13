Guillaume Côté Appointed a Chevalier de l'Ordre National du Québec

Principal Dancer Guillaume Côté has been appointed a Chevalier de l'Ordre national du Québec for his significant contribution to the arts in Québec. The honour was announced by Québec Premier François Legault on May 11 along with 42 other appointments. Recipients will be decorated at a virtual ceremony held on Tuesday, June 22, at 2:00 pm.

A Principal Dancer since 2004, Mr. Côté joined The National Ballet of Canada in 1998. Born in Lac-Saint-Jean, Québec, he trained at Canada's National Ballet School. With the National Ballet, Mr. Côté has danced most of the principal roles in both the classical and contemporary repertoire. In demand internationally as a guest artist, he has performed with Teatro alla Scala, English National Ballet, The Royal Ballet, American Ballet Theatre and The Mikhailovsky Theatre, to name a few.

A talented choreographer, musician and composer, Mr. Côté was appointed Choreographic Associate in 2013, creating acclaimed works for the company such as Frame by Frame with Robert Lepage, Le Petit Prince and Being and Nothingness, which was performed as part of the National Ballet's first-ever tour to Moscow and St. Petersburg in 2018.

Mr. Côté has also led Festival des Arts de Saint-Sauveur, one of the largest summer dance festivals in Canada, as Artistic Director since 2014.