Good Lovelies Return To Massey Hall in December

Good Lovelies return to Massey Hall for a night of songs from their new album and holiday classics. The celebrated trio return to the legendary Allan Slaight Stage on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

A trio of songwriters, multi-instrumentalists, and gorgeous harmonizers, Good Lovelies are know for their upbeat roots-soul sound. This year, with songs from their new album We Will Never Be The Same, classic holiday songs, and timeless winter selections from their annual Christmas show, Good Lovelies are a guaranteed good (and lovely) time!

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 7th @ 10am via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or the box office, 416-872-4255.

For priority ticket access, fans can become a Platinum Friends First member.

For the concert lover who lives for those 'you just had to be there' moments. With advance notice for upcoming shows, and chances to win that golden ticket for more 'best nights of your life'. Fans can pick between three levels Friend, Platinum with access to pre-sales, and Royal.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.

 



SPONSORED BY THE ROSE THEATRE BRAMPTON






