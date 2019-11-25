First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Toronto Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Toronto:
Best Cabaret Performance or Solo Concert (Male or Female)
Best Community Theatre
Best Community Theatre Production
Best Direction of a Musical (Equity)
Best Direction of a Play (Equity)
Best Ensemble Cast (Equity)
Best Fringe Festival Production (Musical)
Best Fringe Festival Production (Play)
Best Independent Theatre Production
Best Leading Actor (Musical - Equity)
Best Leading Actor (Play - Equity)
Best Leading Actress (Musical - Equity)
Best Leading Actress (Play - Equity)
Best Musical (Equity)
Best Musical (Professional/Non-Equity)
Best Non-Equity/Professional Theatre
Best Original Choreography (Equity)
Best Original Costume Design (Equity)
Best Original Lighting Design (Equity)
Best Original Set Design (Equity)
Best Original Sound Design (Equity)
Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role (Musical - Equity)
Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role (Play - Equity)
Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role (Musical - Equity)
Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role (Play - Equity)
Best Play (Equity)
Best Professional Theatre
Fringe Festival Breakout Performance (Female)
Fringe Festival Breakout Performance (Male)
Thomas Finn - A RATPACKED CHRISTMAS - The Lower Ossington Theatre 23%
Chris Tsujiuchi - A VERY CHRIS-TERICAL CHRISTMAS CABARET - Jane Mallet Theatre 19%
Wendy Lands - WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS NOW WITH WENDY LANDS - Crow’s Theatre 13%
Marquee Theatrical Productions 14%
Scarborough Music Theatre 12%
Wavestage Theatre Company 10%
MAMMA MIA - Marquee Theatrical Productions 16%
SHREK THE MUSICAL - City Youth Players 14%
CABARET - Wavestage Theatre Company 10%
Donna Feore - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 22%
Donna Feore - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 13%
Carrie Libling - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Electric Moon Theatre Company 12%
Emily Dix - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 17%
Jonathan Goad - THE CRUCIBLE - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 14%
Nina Lee-Aquino - SCHOOL GIRLS OR THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Obsidian Theatre 13%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Royal Alexandra Theatre (Mirvish) 15%
BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 14%
PUFFS - Lower Ossington Theatre 10%
TALES OF A COCKTAIL - Al Green Theatre 28%
EVERY SILVER LINING - Al Green Theatre 28%
BOYS DONT CRY - Robert Gill 23%
DINNER WITH THE DUTCHESS - FACTORY THEATRE 30%
THE DECEMBER MAN - Theatre@Eastminster 27%
BENEATH THE BED - Theatre Born Between 17%
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 21%
THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 16%
URINETOWN: IN CONCERT - We Are Here Productions 15%
Robert Markus - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Royal Alexandra Theatre (Mirvish) 36%
Nolen Dubuc - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 11%
Andre Morin - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 8%
Tristan Claxton - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 16%
Nicholas Arnold - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Capitol Theatre Port Hope 10%
GERAINT WYN DAVIES - PRIVATE LIVES - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 10%
Stephanie LaRochelle - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Royal Alexandra Theatre (Mirvish) 18%
Blythe Wilson - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 14%
Louise Pitre - PIAF/DIETRICH - CAA Theatre 11%
Lucy Peacock - PRIVATE LIVES - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 19%
Virgilia Griffiths - HARLEM DUET - Tarragon 17%
Irene Poole - HENRY VIII - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 17%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Royal Alexandra Theatre (Mirvish) 20%
BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 14%
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 8%
DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Lower Ossington Theatre 17%
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 17%
HAIR - HART HOUSE THEATRE 10%
Lower Ossington Theatre 61%
Hart House Theatre 39%
DONNA FEORE - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 32%
Alayna Kellet, Leah Cameron, Adam Martino - TALES OF A COCKTAIL - Breakaway Entertainment 15%
Donna Feore - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 11%
Dana Osborne - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 26%
Emily Dix - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 19%
Dariusz Korbiel - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Drayton Entertainment 18%
Wesley Babcock - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 21%
Michael Walton - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 18%
Michael Walton - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 17%
Michael Gianfrancesco - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 20%
Emily Dix - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 15%
SCOTT PASK - THE BAND'S VISIT - ED MIRVISH THEATRE 10%
Peter McBoyle - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 25%
Peter McBoyle - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 23%
KAI HARADA - THE BAND'S VISIT - ED MIRVISH THEATRE 20%
Gabi Epstein - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 18%
Blythe Wilson - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 12%
Kayla James - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Drayton Entertainment 12%
Kate McArthur - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 23%
Karen Parker - SHE THE PEOPLE - Second City 23%
Catherine Rainville - OTHELLO - Shakespeare BASH'd 15%
Garett Hill - GREASE - Drayton Entertainment 21%
Dan Chameroy - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 15%
Brandon Antonio - NEXT TO NORMAL - Musical Stage/Mirvish 11%
Benedict Campbell - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Drayton Entertainment 21%
Tristan Claxton - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 18%
RYAN G. HINDS - LILIES; OR THE REVIVAL OF A ROMANTIC DRAMA - LEMONTREE CREATIONS/BUDDIES IN BAD TIMES/WHY NOT THEATRE 17%
AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Soulpepper 16%
THE WOLVES - CROW'S THEATRE 15%
HENRY VIII - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 13%
STRATFORD FESTIVAL 28%
MIRVISH PRODUCTIONS 26%
SOULPEPPER 12%
Nicole Sherwin - DRAMA 101 55%
Leah Cameron - TALES OF A COCKTAIL - Breakaway Entertainment 45%
Daniel Karp - EVERY SILVER LINING - Al Green Theatre 23%
Mateo Lewis - BOYS DONT CRY 18%
Colin Ougler - TALES OF A COCKTAIL - Breakaway Entertainment 14%
