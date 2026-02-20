MRS KRISHNAN'S PARTY Comes to London's Grand Theatre This February

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mrs Krishnan's Party, the most festive and immersive theatre experience of the season, is set to arrive at London's Grand Theatre. The Auburn Stage will transform into a lively back room of a corner store, complete with spontaneous dancing, live cooking, and a heartfelt reflection of the immigrant experience.

In the colourful, vibrant world of Mrs Krishnan, the food is simmering, the music is flowing, and mouthwatering aromas fill the air. She is waiting for the arrival of her son to make her Onam celebrations complete. But her plans take an unexpected turn, and the audience becomes a part of the festivities.

“All you need is here, in the strangers that surround you and the imagination that abounds within, and the wonder of what's going to happen next,” shares co-creator Jacob Rajan. “That moment of not knowing, of being lost and confused, excited and a little scared, is really what Mrs Krishnan's Party is about: change.”

“Onam is such a great celebration because it shows there is more to happiness than just a smile, that to know joy you must also feel sorrow, without death there can be no rebirth,” adds co-creator Justin Lewis. “Maybe a party can change your life; you may meet someone who gives you the courage to set yourself free or shows you the resilience required to be truly happy.”

Mrs Krishnan's Party will run from February 25 through March 7 at the Grand Theatre – the only Canadian stop on the production's 2026 North American tour. On Sunday, February 22, the Grand is hosting Mrs Krishnan's Market: A Celebration of South Asian Culture, a free, public launch event in the Drewlo Lounge. Sample food, shop with local vendors, enjoy traditional Indian dance performances, and visit a henna artist.

Mrs Krishnan's Party plays on the Auburn Stage at the Grand Theatre from February 25 to March 7. Single tickets are $48. Audience members who want to be at the centre of the performance can purchase VIP Top Table Tickets for $73. Tickets are available in-person at the Box Office, by phone at 519.672.8800, and online at grandtheatre.com/event/mrs-krishnans-party

The Grand Theatre is grateful to offer Canada Life Pay What You Can pricing, presented on Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m.

The Grand Theatre gratefully acknowledges Season Sponsor BMO, Downtown Community Partner Old Oak Properties, and Title Sponsor 42 North Wealth Management, CIBC Private Wealth Wood Gundy. With Special Thanks to the Kahani Wali Collective.

To learn more about Mrs Krishnan's Party at the Grand Theatre, please visit grandtheatre.com/event/mrs-krishnans-party.