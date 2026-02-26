INSIDE AMERICAN PIE Heads To UK Before Returning To Toronto At CAA Theatre

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

INSIDE AMERICAN PIE, the docu-concert created and produced by Prince Edward Island’s Harmony House, has begun performances at Curve Theatre in Leicester, England, ahead of an encore engagement at Toronto’s CAA Theatre from April 14 through May 3, 2026.

The production originated at Harmony House, a 120-seat music venue in Hunter River, PEI, founded by Nicole Bellamy and Mike Ross. Housed in a converted church, the venue has become a destination on the Island since its launch during the pandemic. INSIDE AMERICAN PIE is structured as a docu-concert, with five Island-based singer-musicians examining Don McLean’s song “American Pie” while tracing cultural and political shifts in the United States from the late 1950s through the 1960s. In addition to McLean’s anthem, the cast performs songs by artists referenced in the lyrics, including Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, and Janis Joplin.

The show first caught the attention of Brian Sewell, Executive Producer of Mirvish Productions, during a visit to PEI. Following a three-week run in Toronto earlier this season, the production played to more than 15,000 audience members at the CAA Theatre.

Industry interest followed the Toronto engagement, including from Chris Stafford, Chief Executive of Curve, who invited the company to present the show’s UK premiere in the theatre’s 350-seat studio space. INSIDE AMERICAN PIE begins performances February 26, officially opens March 3, and runs through March 14 in Leicester.

After the UK engagement, the production will return to Toronto for a three-week encore at the CAA Theatre from April 14 to May 3, 2026. Tickets are available at mirvish.com or by calling 1-800-461-3333.

Harmony House is also scheduled to bring a new docu-concert, INSIDE THE WRECK OF THE EDMUND FITZGERALD, Told Through the Songs of Gordon Lightfoot, to Toronto in April and May 2027 as part of the Mirvish Main Season subscription.