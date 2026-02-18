Canadian Opera Company Unveils 2026/2027 Season Lineup

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Canadian Opera Company has unveiled its 2026/2027 season, featuring a Canadian world premiere, two new-to-Toronto productions on its mainstage at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, and an additional new work from Opera 5, the COC’s Company-in-Residence, to be performed at the Canadian Opera Company Theatre.

The season’s full lineup includes: LA TRAVIATA; COSÌ FAN TUTTE; two new productions, THE TURN OF THE SCREW and ARIADNE AUF NAXOS; THE ELIXIR OF LOVE; and the world premiere of EMPIRE OF WILD by composer Ian Cusson and librettist Cherie Dimaline, co-produced with the National Arts Centre’s National Creation Fund. The season concludes with COME CLOSER, a new work by composer Ryan Trew and librettist Rachel Krehm.

“I am thrilled to introduce audiences to a phenomenal new season at the COC–one that invites us all to rediscover opera's capacity to bring us together in shared wonder,” says COC General Director David C. Ferguson. “We are especially proud to present the world premiere of Empire of Wild. This landmark moment for Canadian storytelling is the result of nearly a decade of collaboration and consultation the Canadian Opera Company has undergone with local Indigenous artists and creators as part of our deep commitment to supporting visionary voices and perspectives on the country's largest operatic stage.”

As part of the company’s ongoing work to boost the profile of local artists, including through the COC’s Free Concert Series in the Richard Bradshaw Amphitheatre, Presented by TD Bank, this year’s featured loon artwork, as well as the creative imagery for EMPIRE OF WILD, was created by Halie Finney, a multidisciplinary Métis artist and tattooist from the Lesser Slave Lake region of Alberta.

The 2026/2027 season also marks 20 years of opera at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts. Says Ferguson, “It is a joy to be able to host the world's greatest performers in a spectacular venue that ensures the same crystal-clear acoustics for every single member of our audience. That care for the democratization of the opera-going experience, the idea that opera really and truly is for everyone, is foundational to the COC's values and we are delighted to see new opera-goers fall in love with this glittering gem of a world-class opera house.”

For detailed information on this season’s productions, casts, and creative teams, visit coc.ca/2627 or download the 2026/2027 Season Reference Sheet.

On the Mainstage

LA TRAVIATA

September 18, 26, 27, October 2, 4, 7, 9, 13, 15, and 17, 2026

Sung in Italian with English and French SURTITLESTM

COC co-production with Houston Grand Opera and Lyric Opera of Chicago

COSÌ FAN TUTTE

October 3, 6, 8, 10, 14, 16, and 18, 2026

Sung in Italian with English and French SURTITLESTM

A Canadian Opera Company revival

THE TURN OF THE SCREW

January 23, 30, February 5, 7, 9, 11, and 17, 2027

Sung in English with English and French SURTITLESTM

A Canadian Opera Company production, originated at Garsington Opera

ARIADNE AUF NAXOS

February 4, 6, 10, 12, 14, 16, and 20, 2027

Sung in German with English and French SURTITLESTM

Production rental from Teatro Comunale di Bologna, Teatro La Fenice, and Teatro Verdi Trieste

EMPIRE OF WILD

May 1, 9, 11, 13, 15, 19, and 21, 2027

Sung in English and French with English and French SURTITLESTM

A world premiere opera co-produced with the National Arts Centre’s National Creation Fund, Orchestra, and Indigenous Theatre

THE ELIXIR OF LOVE

May 8, 14, 16, 18, 20, 26, and 29, 2027

Sung in Italian with English and French SURTITLESTM

A Canadian Opera Company revival

At the Canadian Opera Company Theatre

COME CLOSER

June 18, 19, and 20, 2027

Sung in English with English and French SURTITLESTM

Presented by Canadian Opera Company and Opera 5

Special Events

Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition and Gala

October 22, 2026

Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts

Ticket Information and Special Pricing

Subscriptions to the 26/27 season are available now and may be purchased online or by calling 416-363-8231. Subscribe by April 30, 2026 to guarantee renewable seats.

Single tickets to all 26/27 operas will be available to the general public on July 20, 2026. Subscribers, donors, and newsletter subscribers will be contacted directly with details on exclusive pre-sale access.

Opera Under 30 offers $28 tickets to patrons under the age of 30.

Tickets for Bravissimo! New Year’s at the Opera are on sale now at glatzconcerts.com.