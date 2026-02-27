Crow’s Theatre and Soulpepper Theatre to Present World Premiere of ALL’S WELL

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Crow's Theatre and Soulpepper Theatre have announced the world premiere stage adaptation of ALL’S WELL, based on the novel by Mona Awad, as part of their 2026–27 seasons. Performances will begin November 24, 2026 at the Streetcar Crowsnest, marking the venue’s 10th anniversary season.

Adapted by Governor General’s Award-winning playwright Erin Shields and directed by Jackie Maxwell, the production will star Maev Beaty as Miranda Fitch.

Published in 2021, ALL’S WELL follows actor-turned-college professor Miranda Fitch, whose career was derailed by a stage accident that left her living with chronic pain, a failed marriage, and a growing dependence on painkillers. Determined to stage Shakespeare’s All’s Well That Ends Well despite her students’ preference for Macbeth, Miranda encounters three mysterious strangers who offer relief from her suffering—setting off a surreal journey that blurs ambition, magic, and revenge.

The production is a Crow’s Theatre commission developed through the Crow’s Theatre Canadian Literature Adaptation Fund, created to support stage adaptations of major Canadian literary works. The Fund was launched in 2022 with support from the Hilary and Galen Weston Foundation and has previously supported adaptations including FIFTEEN DOGS, based on André Alexis’s novel, and ROGERS V ROGERS, based on Alexandra Posadzki’s book.

Crow’s Theatre Artistic Director Chris Abraham said the company has seen strong audience appetite for adaptations of Canadian authors, citing recent successes. He added that he was drawn to Awad’s “deliriously dark, sharp, and wildly funny imagination.”

Shields described the novel as “razor sharp, darkly funny, and completely unpredictable,” noting the theatricality that emerges as reality tilts and magic enters the story.

Soulpepper Artistic Director Paolo Santalucia called the project “a really hilarious and heartfelt love letter to the theatre nerds in all of us,” adding that it reflects the companies’ shared commitment to artmaking and their growing partnership.

Awad, whose previous novels include Bunny and Rouge, was named Margaret Atwood’s “literary heir” in a feature for The New York Times’ T Magazine. Her work is known for its surreal, satirical style.

Shields is recognized for adaptations that foreground female perspectives, including If We Were Birds, which won the 2011 Governor General’s Award. Maxwell’s directing career includes leading the Shaw Festival from 2002 to 2016, and Beaty is a three-time Dora Award winner known for her work at the Stratford Festival and in film.

ALL’S WELL builds on the strategic partnership between Crow’s Theatre and Soulpepper Theatre, which has included recent productions such as THE MASTER PLAN and A STRANGE LOOP. Additional programming for the 2026–27 seasons will be announced in the coming weeks.