Video: Luke Sutliff Performs ‘Largo al factotum’ From THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at Canadian Opera Company

Check out video of baritone Luke Sutliff delivering a spirited performance of “Largo al factotum” from Gioachino Rossini’s THE BARBER OF SEVILLE, accompanied by the COC Orchestra under the baton of Daniela Candillari.

What better tonic to the winter blues than a playful, irreverent comedy featuring Gioachino Rossini’s famously bright and exuberant melodies?

Count Almaviva is hopelessly in love with Rosina, whose guardian Doctor Bartolo is keeping her locked inside their home. The Count hires Figaro, Seville’s famous barber and schemer, to help true love win the day—for a price.

A wonderful introductory opera for audiences of all ages, director Joan Font’s colourful production once again evokes all the whimsy and wit of the circus, brimming with madcap costumes and outsized sets.