Wavestage Theatre Company to Present A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

Wavestage Theatre Company will present an upcoming production of the Tony Award-winning musical Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music, playing March 26-29, 2026 at the NewRoads Performing Arts Centre. The musical blends tender romance with razor-sharp humor in an unforgettable weekend of tangled loves and laughter.

Inspired by Ingmar Bergman's cinematic classic Smiles of a Summer Night, A Little Night Music follows the enchanting Desirée Armfeldt, a celebrated actress whose chance reunion with an old flame sets off a cascade of romantic misadventures. Over the course of one magical weekend, passions ignite, jealousies flare, and love's complex dance unfolds with sophistication and wit - all set to one of musical theatre's most sublime scores.

A Little Night Music will feature an All-Canadian cast, including Kerry Hobbs (Desiree Armfeldt), Rick Schiralli (Frederik Egerman), Hayley Pickess (Anne Egerman), Harper Asch (Fredrika Armfeldt), Robert Black (Henrik Egerman), Gina Patricio (Madame Armfeldt), Emily Vick Agnew (Countess Charlotte Malcolm), John Edwards (Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm) and Lily Davids (Petra). The Liebeslieder Quintet will be portrayed by Emma Lander, Jo-Han Wang, Madeleine Kennedy, Natalie MacLagan and Isaac Lim.