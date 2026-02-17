BIG GIRL & Friends Cabaret Supports AFC at Toronto Musical Concerts

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Toronto Musical Concerts will present BIG GIRL & Friends | A Cabaret for a Cause, an exciting musical theatre evening of live performance where every ticket directly supports The AFC and its mission to help Canada's entertainment workers stay healthy, housed, and able to work.

Toronto's professional musical theatre talents come together with company members of the North American National Tour of Some Like It Hot (currently being presented at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre) for a Broadway showcase full of musical theatre gems, audience favourites, and theatrical hits! BIG GIRL & Friends | A Cabaret for a Cause features both established and emerging Canadian musical theatre artists, joined by our friends and guests from south of the border, the Company of Some Like It Hot! An entertaining musical theatre evening not to be missed! One part simplicity, one part stylishly chic. Shaken - not stirred!

Christopher Wilson (Big Girl) is the Artistic Producer of Toronto Musical Concerts, having presented: Into the Woods, Urinetown, Parade, Merrily We Roll Along, Company, and Assassins. Selected performance credits include Theatre Calgary, Citadel Theatre, Neptune Theatre, Drayton Entertainment, National Arts Centre, Stratford Festival, and Charlottetown Festival.

Mark Binns (Accompanist) is a professional musical director, conductor, and pianist best known for his work on major theatrical tours, including the national tour of Some Like It Hot (2024–2025) and the 20th Anniversary Tour of RENT. He is an experienced theatre professional who has led orchestras across North America.

Artistic Producer, Christopher Wilson speaks to why supporting The AFC in this way matters:

“Working in musical theatre means navigating constant uncertainty. When contracts shift, opportunities change, or disaster strikes, many in our community can face real financial and personal pressures. What stands out about The AFC is how consistently they show up for entertainment workers when life takes an unexpected turn. Their focus on emergency financial aid, mental health support, and practical guidance makes a tangible difference in people's lives, and it's why I believe so strongly in their mission.”

Christopher Wilson previously championed the work of The AFC during the COVID-19 pandemic:

“Within a week of lockdown, we launched BIG GIRL & Friends, a livestream series that featured musical theatre artists from across the country to raise awareness and support for The AFC. That experience cemented my respect for the organization. In a sector where employment is often unpredictable, they continue to be a lifeline for entertainment professionals. Toronto Musical Concerts is proud to support them again through A Cabaret for a Cause.”

Toronto Musical Concerts is a dynamic not-for-profit professional musical theatre company, presenting high-quality musical concerts, produces cutting-edge works, develops emerging talents and new audiences, and providing educational opportunities and community arts outreach.

The AFC is the lifeline for Canada's entertainment industry, supporting people across film, television, theatre, music and dance. Its mission is to help entertainment professionals stay healthy, housed, and able to keep working by providing emergency financial aid, mental health supports, financial wellness programs, career guidance, and community workshops. The AFC fills the gaps that government and industry can't by responding quickly in moments of crisis while also giving people the tools to build long-term stability.

Learn more about The AFC.