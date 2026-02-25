VIDEO: Trailer for BLUEBEARD'S CASTLE & ERWARTUNG at the Canadian Opera Company

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The Canadian Opera Company has released a first look trailer for its upcoming double bill of Bluebeard's Castle and Erwartung, directed by acclaimed Canadian stage director Robert Lepage.

The production runs April 25, 29; May 8, 10, 12, 14, and 16, 2026 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.

In Bluebeard's Castle, a new bride uncovers the secrets hidden behind seven locked doors in her husband’s mysterious home. Bass-baritone Christian Van Horn stars in the title role opposite mezzo-soprano Karen Cargill as Judith. The opera is sung in Hungarian with English SURTITLES™.

The evening continues with Erwartung, Arnold Schoenberg’s psychological monodrama, in which a woman’s search for her missing lover spirals into a harrowing descent into madness. Soprano Anna Gabler makes her COC debut in the demanding solo role. The opera is sung in German with English SURTITLES™.

COC Music Director Johannes Debus conducts the COC Orchestra in both works, which stand as landmark examples of early modernism.

The double bill is part of the company’s 2025/2026 season.