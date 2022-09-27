DanceWorks Announces Its 45th Season!

DanceWorks, a leading presenter of dance in all forms, has announced its 2022-2023 season, presenting unique, and remarkable storytelling through a collection of exceptional works.

This season celebrates different cultures and traditions, presenting a selection of experiences that seek to foster connection within the individual and community. DanceWorks will showcase six pieces, offering five in-person, live performances, and a virtual series for its 2022 / 2023 season.

"Welcome to DanceWorks' 45th season, highlighting an array of dance forms spanning different cultures and traditions. Our creative journey ranges from the individuality of pow wow dance, to communal expressions in Hip-Hop and 21st century ballet. The season invites us to rekindle our affection for live performance, and to savour the vital exchange of meaning through movement."

- Mimi Beck, Dance Curator

2022/2023 SEASON:

INDIGENOUS LIBERATION

By Indigenous Enterprise

Co-presented with Fall for Dance North

October 7 - 8, 2022 at The Creative School at Toronto Metropolitan University

Celebrates traditional Indigenous pow wow passed on from generations

IN-WARD

By Alexandra 'Spicey' Landé and Ebnflōh Dance Company

November 30 - December 2, 2022 at The Harbourfront Centre Theatre

A choreographic dance work bridging hip-hop culture and contemporary dance

LIMINAL

By Throwdown Collective

February 1 - 4, 2023 at Franco Boni Theatre, The Theatre Centre

Theatrical, dynamic dance choreography centered on a constantly revolving floor

E-MOTION TOUR

By Ballet Edmonton

March 7 - 8, 2023 at Fleck Dance Theatre

A presentation of three unique works by three outstanding, innovative choreographers

SUMMER REEL 2023

By multiple companies selected via proposal submissions

Presented virtually throughout the summer of 2023

As part of DanceWorks' Moving Online series

DanceWorks will kick-off its 22-23 season in October, co-presenting with Fall For Dance North as part of the Fall For Dance North 2022 Festival, the Canadian premiere of INDIGENOUS LIBERATION. Performed by Indigenous Enterprise, a dance troupe featuring a collective of artists from across Turtle Island, INDIGENOUS LIBERATION explores traditional dances passed on from their elders through the union of dance and filmmaking. Led by Kenneth Shirley and choreographed and performed by seven different renowned Indigenous artists, this dynamic performance highlights a diverse array of pow wow dances to inspire and heal.





To conclude 2022, DanceWorks presents IN-WARD, a choreographic work created in 2019 by Montreal's Ebnflōh Dance Company founder, Alexandra 'Spicey' Landé. IN-WARD depicts the complex, contradictory nature of human emotions through a performance interweaving seemingly contradictory styles of dance: Hip-Hop and contemporary. Overlapping the culture of these two genres, six highly skilled dancers, renowned Hip-Hop beat maker and producer Shash'U, and artistic advisors Anne Plamondon and Helen Simard, confront the deep waters of the human psyche and present a unique dance experience.



DanceWorks will begin the new year with LIMINAL, a 60-minute world premiere performance created and performed by Throwdown Collective. Performed by gifted dance artists Zhenya Cerneacov, Mairéad Filgate and Brodie Stevenson, LIMINAL examines time and perception using theatrical imagery and dynamic physicality. Utilising a consistently revolving floor to emulate the cyclical nature of life and the complexities of constant change is central to LIMINAL, exploring the truth in what it means to revolve and evolve over time.

E-MOTION TOUR will end DanceWorks' winter performances with Ballet Edmonton's triple-bill mixed program of three new works by three outstanding choreographic voices. The evening will open with a new work (currently untitled) by Montreal born creator Dorotea Saykaly, winner of the inaugural Emily Molnar choreography award, and Valei-me, created by Brazilian born dancer and choreographer Diego Ramalho. Programming will conclude with Persistence of Memory, created in 2020 by celebrated choreographer and Ballet Edmonton Artistic Director Wen Wei Wang.

The summer will mark the return of SUMMER REEL 2023 as part of DanceWorks' MOVING ONLINE series. DanceWorks invites film proposals from dance film-makers whose works highlight the unique creativity, resilience, and vibrancy of Canadian professional dance artists, and emerge from all dance forms and cultural practices. SUMMER REEL 2023 provides a platform for creativity and inspiration for dance artists working in the digital realm.