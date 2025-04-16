Buddies In Bad Times Theatre Reveals May Double Bill of REINA and NEVER WALK ALONE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Buddies in Bad Times shared a program update for Genrefuck., the company's May showcase of two world premiere, Canadian solo shows running together from May 21 to 31.

Augusto Bitter's Reina envisions the many lives of the anonymous woman depicted on a bag of Harina P.A.N. corn flour. A movement-centric hybrid between theatre, dance, and performance art that resists categorization, it invokes and celebrates personal femininity through a collection of poems, sculptures, and choreographies in conversation with music by Y Josephine.

Julie Phan's Never Walk Alone uses pole dance to navigate alienation, projection, and inertia within different relational spheres. It's a heartwarming Christmas tale in the only way Julie Phan knows how. It's Christmas Eve, and Honey is starting her shift at the strip club when her long-estranged mother calls. Can she hold on tight enough to avoid spinning into the depths of memory and grief?

"This is a can't-miss double bill of pieces from two of our most audacious artists, experimenting with gender and genre in a way that only happens at Buddies," says witzel. "We're thrilled to wrap up our 24/25 mainstage season with two shows that are not only breaking open form and performance style, but also that we believe have strong potential to represent both Buddies and Toronto's remarkable, queer work on a national and international level."

Reina is created and written by Augusto Bitter (choreographer, director, scenic designer), with Claren Grosz - Outside Eye (producer), Shawn Henry (lighting design); Y Josephine (composition), Miquelon Rodriguez (sound design), and Taylor Young (stage management).

Never Walk Alone is created, produced, and costume styled by Julie Phan, with Tawiah M'Carthy (director), Paul Flicker (producer), Matt McGeachy (dramaturg), Miquelon Rodriguez (sound design & assistant director), Jawon Kang (set design), video design by VideoCompany (George Allister and Patrick Boivin), Shawn Henry (lighting design), Annasofie Jakobsen (production management), Anthony Allan (technical director), and Carley Melvin (set assistant), with Marketing Team Alex Chung, Felice Trinidad and Madeline Fiore, and pole dance coaches Isabelle Le and Anaëlle Sauvet. Reina and Never Walk Alone open on May 21, running until May 31 at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre.

