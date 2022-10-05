Award-Winning Ensemble Tallboyz II Men To Take The Stage At Comedy Is Art 2022

Comedy is Art returns for a third year, showcasing some of the best comedians in the city and sending a clear message: comedy is an art form that should be taken seriously. Running from October 25-29, 2022, this festival marks The Theatre Centre's long-awaited return to full-capacity seating.

Canadian comedy ensemble TallBoyz II Men (CBC Gem's TallBoyz) kick off this year's lineup at The Theatre Centre's sixth annual fundraiser. The fundraiser will include a cocktail reception, and a chance to mingle with artists Tim Blair, Vance Banzo, Franco Nguyen and Guled Abdi after the show. Tickets to the fundraiser are $125 each or $200 for a pair.

"We are so excited to be able to showcase some of our city's finest comedic talent," says associate artistic director liza paul. "It's an honour and a privilege to continue to champion comedy as an art form and I hope audiences and artists will enjoy seeing and playing the shows as much as I've enjoyed programming them."

John Mostyn's Stand Up For Sobriety features some of Canada's best (and sober) comedians Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, Tracy Hamilton, Danny Martinello, Todd Graham, and Theatre Centre Residency artist Brandon Ash-Mohammed. Ajahnis Charley (HBO's Station Eleven) presents Black on Black on Black, a comedy revue showcasing the diversity within Blackness with performances by Nkasi Ogbonnah, Sashka DC, Coko Galore, Brandon Hackett, and Hisham Kelati. Galore returns with UNSCRIPTABLE! pairing actors who know their lines with improvisers inventing their lines on the spot for a night of fun. D.B. McLeod Presents: Real Estate Problems showcases Denise McLeod's signature, hilarious, take-no-prisoners style and features a slate of six Indigenous comedians.

Produced by The Theatre Centre with generous support from Kingfisher Foundation, audiences can catch acclaimed and emerging comedy artists at Comedy is Art from October 25-29. Most performances will be available online via live stream with tickets available on a sliding scale from $15 - $60. Tickets are on sale now at theatrecentre.org.

The Theatre Centre is a nationally recognized live-arts incubator, café, and community hub nestled in Toronto's West Queen West neighbourhood. It's a space for artists and community members alike to connect, create, rehearse and present provocative new work. The B.A.A.N.N. Theatre Centre was formed in 1979.