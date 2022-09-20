Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 20, 2022  

Alberta Bair Theater Presents Alcoléa & Cie RIGHT IN THE EYE, October 11

Alberta Bair Theater has announced Alcoléa & cie will be performing Right in the Eye on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 7:30PM.

Right in the Eye (En plein dans l'œil) is a multi-media show composed of 12 films by Georges Méliès, a pioneer of the cinema and a wizard of special effects.

On stage, three virtuoso musicians play some 50 different instruments, including rare and unique ones, breathing fresh impetus into these cinematographic gems.

In a subtly staged setting, in perfect symbiosis with the imagery, the musicians transport us in an inventive production, performed both onstage and onscreen, that reflects the creative genius of Méliès.

Jean-François Alcoléa developed the concept, created the music compositions and sound creation, and plays keyboard, strings frame, melodica, and miscellaneous objects. Hervé Joubert plays drums and guitar. Mathieu Lucas plays keyboard, percussion, objects, and does sound. Anaïs Pierre does the lighting and video. With the support of the French-Institute-Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region, SPEDIDAM.

This performance is kindly sponsored by Sam & Judy McDonald.

Tickets: $22, $17, $12 student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.


