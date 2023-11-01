TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Returns To Toronto in 2024

The Canadian premiere of the record-breaking new Broadway production of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird doesn't begin its Toronto engagement at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre until November 21 to 27, 2023 and already the entire run is sold out.

Due to popular demand, there will be a return engagement: May 28 to June 2, 2024 at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre. Tickets to this spring engagement will go on sale November 4, 2023 at mirvish.com or by calling 1-800-461-3333.

This kind of response to this new play by Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin, directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel, isn't unusual. This touring production is currently in its third year crisscrossing the continent, and everywhere it has played it has been received with similar success.

The tour has set a record as the highest-grossing play ever to tour North America. It has played more than 500 performances in 44 cities, seen by more than 1 million theatergoers (1,149,658 as of August 27, 2023) and hailed as “A must-see” (Northwest Herald, Chicago), “The most powerful telling of this story you'll ever experience” (St. Paul Pioneer-Press) and “Amazing – a perfect 10!” (KOA News Radio, Denver).

To Kill a Mockingbird stars Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch. His performance has been called “Easily the most powerful work I've seen from Richard Thomas” (BWW Charlotte), “A memorable performance rarely seen in a touring Broadway production” (Curtain Up Phoenix), and “Sheer perfection - this role was made to be played by Thomas” (Around the Town Chicago). The Buffalo News proclaims “Both modestly human and divinely heroic. All rise for Richard Thomas,” and the Dallas Voice declares “Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch is at the height of his career.” Complete casting will be announced later.

To Kill a Mockingbird holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It began performances on November 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. On February 26, 2020, To Kill a Mockingbird became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students, also marking the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater. The production resumed performances on October 5, 2021 and concluded its run at the Shubert Theatre on January 16, 2022. On May 20, 2023, To Kill a Mockingbird concluded its run on London's West End, playing for more than a year to packed houses at the Gielgud Theatre.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur “Boo” Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell.

To Kill a Mockingbird is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer and an original score by Adam Guettel. Musical direction is by Kimberly Grigsby, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by The Telsey Office, and design adaptation and supervision by Edward Pierce. The national tour is produced by Barry Diller.