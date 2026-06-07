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Video: Jeff Mahshie Reacts to Tony Win for Best Costume Design of a Play for FALLEN ANGELS

Fallen Angels is currently playing at the Todd Haimes Theatre.

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Earlier tonight at the 79th Annual Tony Awards, Jeff Mahshie took home a Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Play for Fallen Angels. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Witty dialogue, glamour and madcap humor bubble out of control in Nöel Coward’s 1925 farce. We follow the story of Julia and Jane, two upper-class friends waiting for a shared secret to arrive at the front door. Can the virtues of married life stand firm against the lure of lost romance? This comedy of manners consists of three acts and a neverending supply of champagne.


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