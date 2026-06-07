Video: Kai Harada Reacts to His Tony Win for Best Sound Design of a Musical for RAGTIME

Earlier tonight at the 79th Annual Tony Awards, Kai Harada took home a Tony Award for Best Sound Design of a Musical for Ragtime. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Harada's Broadway credits include: Amelie; Sunday in the Park With George; Allegiance; Gigi; Fun Home; On the Town; First Date; Follies (Tony Award & Drama Desk Nominations); and Million Dollar Quartet. Other: A Legendary Romance; Poster Boy (Williamstown); Beaches (Drury Lane); Brooklynite (Vineyard); Little Dancer and First You Dream (Kennedy Center); Zorro (Moscow; Atlanta); Hinterm Horizont (Berlin); Sweeney Todd and Man of La Mancha (Portland Opera); and She Loves Me (Oregon Shakespeare Festival). Audio Consultant for the revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Education: Yale University.