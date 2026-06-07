Video: Kai Harada Reacts to His Tony Win for Best Sound Design of a Musical for RAGTIME
Ragtime is currently playing at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.
Earlier tonight at the 79th Annual Tony Awards, Kai Harada took home a Tony Award for Best Sound Design of a Musical for Ragtime. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!
Harada's Broadway credits include: Amelie; Sunday in the Park With George; Allegiance; Gigi; Fun Home; On the Town; First Date; Follies (Tony Award & Drama Desk Nominations); and Million Dollar Quartet. Other: A Legendary Romance; Poster Boy (Williamstown); Beaches (Drury Lane); Brooklynite (Vineyard); Little Dancer and First You Dream (Kennedy Center); Zorro (Moscow; Atlanta); Hinterm Horizont (Berlin); Sweeney Todd and Man of La Mancha (Portland Opera); and She Loves Me (Oregon Shakespeare Festival). Audio Consultant for the revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Education: Yale University.
Ragtime is not only a powerful portrait of life in turn-of-the-century America, but a relevant tale for today. Written by the award-winning composer/lyricist team of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens ("Once On This Island," "Seussical," "Lucky Stiff"), noted playwright Terrence McNally, ("Kiss of the Spider Woman", "Master Class"), and based on E.L. Doctorow's distinguished novel, the musical intertwines the stories of three extraordinary families, as they confront history's timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair, and what it means to live in America. The Tony-winning score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty is just as diverse as the Melting Pot of America itself. It draws upon many musical styles from the Ragtime rhythms of Harlem and Tin Pan Alley to the klezmer of the Lower East Side, from bold brass band marches to delicate waltzes, from up-tempo banjo tunes to period parlor songs and expansive anthems. Featured are such show stopping songs as "Getting Ready Rag," "Your Daddy’s Son," "Wheels of a Dream," "Till We Reach That Day," "Back To Before," and "Make Them Hear You." This thrilling musical is sure to inspire actors and audiences alike! Book by Terrence McNally; music by Stephen Flaherty; lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. Presented by Mesa Encore Theatre at the Farnsworth Studio.
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