Video: Watch All of the Performances From the 2026 Tony Awards
The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall are hosted by music superstar and global icon P!NK, who also performs in a star-studded opening number.
The 79th Annual Tony Awards are currently underway at Radio City Music Hall. The annual ceremony is a music-filled extravaganza, and this year features performances by the musical nominees, several special tributes, and more. Watch the performances below in our roundup; new videos will be added as they become available.
Performances included The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon!, Titaníque, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), CATS: The Jellicle Ball, Ragtime and Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show. Special tributes were performed in honor of the 30th anniversary of Chicago on Broadway, with a reunion of the original cast of The Book of Mormon and a special tribute to A Chorus Line by Rachel Zegler.
The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall are hosted by music superstar and global icon P!NK, who also performs in a star-studded opening number. The awards are broadcasting LIVE to both coasts on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+. Check out our full list of winners here.
Photo: Michele Crowe/CBS
P!nk - Opening Number
Titanique
Ragtime
Chicago Medley
Schmigadoon!
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