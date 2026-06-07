Video: Watch All of the Performances From the 2026 Tony Awards

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The 79th Annual Tony Awards are currently underway at Radio City Music Hall. The annual ceremony is a music-filled extravaganza, and this year features performances by the musical nominees, several special tributes, and more. Watch the performances below in our roundup; new videos will be added as they become available.

Performances included The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon!, Titaníque, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), CATS: The Jellicle Ball, Ragtime and Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show. Special tributes were performed in honor of the 30th anniversary of Chicago on Broadway, with a reunion of the original cast of The Book of Mormon and a special tribute to A Chorus Line by Rachel Zegler.

The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall are hosted by music superstar and global icon P!NK, who also performs in a star-studded opening number. The awards are broadcasting LIVE to both coasts on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+. Check out our full list of winners here.

Photo: Michele Crowe/CBS

P!nk - Opening Number

Titanique

Ragtime

Chicago Medley

Schmigadoon!