John Lithgow Becomes Oldest Man to Win Tony Award in an Acting Category

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At 80 years old, John Lithgow has added another Tony to his prestigious collection of awards. For his performance as Roald Dahl in Giant, the stage and screen performer has broken records with his third Tony Award, making him the oldest man to ever receive an award in a competitive acting category.

Previous oldest acting winners include Frank Langella, who won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for The Father at 78 and Roy Dotrice, who, at 77, won for A Moon for the Misbegotten in 2000. In musical categories, Dick Latessa received the award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Hairspray, with André De Shields winning for Hadestown in the same category. Both were 73 at the time of their wins.

Lithgow originated the role of the children's author at London’s Royal Court Theatre and in the West End transfer at the Harold Pinter Theatre, earning the Olivier Award for Best Actor, while the production won Best New Play.

Lithgow previously won a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for Sweet Smell of Success and Best Featured Actor in a Play in The Changing Room in 1973, a significant gap of 53 years between his first and third wins. Lithgow was also nominated for roles in Requiem for a Heavyweight, M. Butterfly, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and The Columnist.

John Lithgow is one of America’s most celebrated stage actors, with a career spanning more than five decades and 25 Broadway productions.

Beyond the stage, Lithgow has received six Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, four Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Academy Award nominations. His notable screen credits include The World According to Garp, Conclave, The Rule of Jenny Pen, JIMPA, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Dexter, The Crown, and The Old Man. He will next appear as Albus Dumbledore in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series.

A bestselling author and advocate for arts education, Lithgow has written numerous children’s books, earned four Grammy nominations for his recordings for young audiences, and appeared with major orchestras across the United States. He is also the author of the memoir Drama: An Actor’s Education and the bestselling political satire series known as the “Dumpty Trilogy.”