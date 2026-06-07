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Video: Jack Knowles Reacts to Tony Win for Best Lighting Design of a Play for DEATH OF A SALESMAN

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman is currently playing at the Winter Garden Theatre.

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Earlier tonight at the 79th Annual Tony Awards, Jack Knowles took home a Tony Award for  Best Lighting Design of a Play for Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Arthur Miller's DEATH OF A SALESMAN is the most nominated play of the year with 9 Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Play, Best Leading Actor in a Play (Nathan Lane), Best Featured Actress in a Play (Laurie Metcalf), Best Featured Actor in a Play (Christopher Abbott), Best Direction of a Play (Joe Mantello), Best Original Score (Caroline Shaw), Best Scenic Design of a Play (Chloe Lamford), Best Lighting Design of a Play (Jack Knowles), and Best Sound Design of a Play (Mikaal Sulaiman). The production stars Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf, Christopher Abbott, and Ben Ahlers.



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