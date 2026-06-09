Exclusive: Get Ready for Tonys Night with 2026 Nominee Tim Jackson

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Tim Jackson has a had a lot to celebrate this theatre season! Months after making their Broadway debut with Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) they earned their first Tony nomination (one of eight for the new musical) and headed to Radio City Music Hall on Sunday to celebrate.

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you exclusive photos (with notes from Tim) from behind the scenes of their getting ready process on the day of the 79th Annual Tony Awards. Tim wore a custom suit they designed, and a Valentino shirt with a vintage brooch. Makeup was by Ayman Syed.