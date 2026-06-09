Exclusive: Get Ready for Tonys Night with 2026 Nominee Tim Jackson
Tim was nominated for Best Direction of a Musical for Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).
Tim Jackson has a had a lot to celebrate this theatre season! Months after making their Broadway debut with Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) they earned their first Tony nomination (one of eight for the new musical) and headed to Radio City Music Hall on Sunday to celebrate.
BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you exclusive photos (with notes from Tim) from behind the scenes of their getting ready process on the day of the 79th Annual Tony Awards. Tim wore a custom suit they designed, and a Valentino shirt with a vintage brooch. Makeup was by Ayman Syed.
Tim is currently directing and choreographing a production of Something Rotten! At Manchester Opera House. It was also announced recently that Tim will once again be working with the writers of Two Strangers this fall, directing a workshop of the new musical Mona Loser in the UK. Previous credits include the development, direction, and choreography of Dylan Mulvaney’s hit one-woman show The Least Problematic Woman in the World (Wessex Grove & Seaview); as well as choreography on the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez; and Neil Patrick Harris’ celebrated “Spice Up Your Life” Toymaker sequence in Doctor Who: The Giggle (BBC/Disney+).
Photo Credit: Laurel Hinton
Pictured with husband Alex Magliaro.
With make-up artist Ayman Syed.
Vintage brooch from Matisse, earrings from Monica Vinader. Pictured here with a card from husband Alex.
Suit designed by Tim, tailored by Anthony Giliberto. Shoes by Valentino.
Shirt by Valentino.
Final touches!
All hands on deck.
Tonys-ready!
En route to Radio City!
With fellow Two Strangers nominees Kit Buchan and Jim Barne.
Pre-ceremony hugs.
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