Video: Qween Jean Reacts to Tony Win For Best Costume Design of a Musical For CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL
Qween Jean has made history, becoming the first openly trans person to win in her category.
Earlier tonight at the 79th Annual Tony Awards, Qween Jean took home a Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical for her work on CATS: The Jellicle Ball. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, she checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!
With this award Qween Jean has made history, becoming the first openly trans person to win in her category. The designer was also nominated for Best Costume Design of a Play for her work on Liberation.
Her other credits include Macbeth in Stride, Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, Siblings Play, Amen Corner, Rags Parkland, Good Grief, Othello, Wig Out! Mary Antionette, Little Shop of Horrors, and What to Send Up, When it Goes Down. Jean is also the founder of Black Trans Liberation, an organization that provides weekly fellowship, food, groceries and housing resources for the Transgender and Gender Nonconforming community. She is also the author of Revolution Is Love.
Based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s worldwide phenomenon CATS is reimagined in a production that smashed records, won awards and left New York City purring. And now CATS: The Jellicle Ball ascends to Broadway in a kaleidoscope of glittering spectacle, iconic music and electrifying ballroom choreography. Broadway meets Runway in the fiercest event of the season, directed by Obie Award winners Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, with choreography by Obie Award winners and New York City Ballroom icons Omari Wiles (House of NiNa Oricci) and Arturo Lyons (House of Miyake-Mugler).
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