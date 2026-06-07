Video: Qween Jean Reacts to Tony Win For Best Costume Design of a Musical For CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL

Earlier tonight at the 79th Annual Tony Awards, Qween Jean took home a Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical for her work on CATS: The Jellicle Ball. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, she checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!

With this award Qween Jean has made history, becoming the first openly trans person to win in her category. The designer was also nominated for Best Costume Design of a Play for her work on Liberation.

Her other credits include Macbeth in Stride, Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, Siblings Play, Amen Corner, Rags Parkland, Good Grief, Othello, Wig Out! Mary Antionette, Little Shop of Horrors, and What to Send Up, When it Goes Down. Jean is also the founder of Black Trans Liberation, an organization that provides weekly fellowship, food, groceries and housing resources for the Transgender and Gender Nonconforming community. She is also the author of Revolution Is Love.