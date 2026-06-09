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Photos: TITANIQUE Cast and Friends Celebrate The Tony Awards

Titanique was recognized with four Tony Award nominations including Best Musical.

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On Sunday night, the company of Titanique and friends came together to celebrate the Tony Awards as the hit musical was recognized with four nominations, including Best Musical. Check out photos from the festivities at The Green Fig at The Yotel.

Titanique was nominated for four Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Marla Mindelle), Best Book of a Musical (Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli), and Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Layton Williams). 

The current cast of Titanique features Olivier and Lortel Award-winning co-creator Marla Mindelle as Celine Dion; four-time Emmy Award winner and Tony nominee Jim Parsons as Ruth DeWitt Bukater; film and television star Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater; Grammy-nominated singer and actress Deborah Cox as Unsinkable Molly Brown; original cast member Frankie Grande as Victor Garber; Olivier Award-winning co-creator Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson; Lortel Award nominee John Riddle as Cal Hockley; and Olivier Award-winning West End star Layton Williams as The Iceberg.

Photo Credit: Alexa Jae Photography



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