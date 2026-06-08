Photos: CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Celebrates Tony Triumph at CATSQUERADE After-Party

CATS: The Jellicle Ball celebrated its Tony Awards success with a special CATSQUERADE watch party and after-party hosted at Masquerade following the 2026 Tony Awards.

The event brought together cast members, industry guests, VIPs, and members of the Tony-winning creative team for a crossover celebration honoring Andrew Lloyd Webber's connection to both productions. The festivities took over two floors of the Drama Desk Award-winning immersive musical Masquerade.

Guests in attendance included Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Raúl Esparza, Chris Colfer, Law Roach, and Tony Award winners Qween Jean, Zhailon Levingston, and Bill Rauch, among others.

CATS: The Jellicle Ball earned three Tony Awards at the 2026 ceremony. The ballroom-inspired revival won Best Direction of a Musical for Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Best Choreography for Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, and Best Costume Design of a Musical for Qween Jean. With her win, Jean became the first openly transgender woman to receive a Tony Award in any competitive category.

Check out photos from the celebration below.

Photo Credit: Austin Ruffer