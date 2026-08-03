Exclusive: Aliya Grace Will Lead the BOOP! National Tour- Meet the Rising Star

This fall, Aliya Grace will star as Betty Boop in the North American Tour of BOOP! The Musical, which will officially launch its 50-week tour at Rochester, NY’s West Herr Auditorium Theatre, playing October 3-10.

Making her national tour debut, Aliya Grace previously appeared as Lois Lane in Kiss Me, Kate and as Rosie/Ponytail Girl in Sweet Charity at Artistry Theatre. She also originated the role of Yvette in the world premiere of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical at Children’s Theatre Company. A finalist on Season 2 of ABC’s American Idol show and a National YoungArts Week winner, Aliya trained at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy through the Rise program.

"From the moment Aliya walked into the room, she embodied everything we were looking for in Betty Boop,” said Jerry Mitchell, Director and Choreographer of the original Broadway production. “She has extraordinary talent, infectious joy, incredible heart, and the perfect blend of charm and charisma to bring the spirit of Betty Boop to a new generation. I can't wait for audiences across the country to fall in love with Aliya the way we did."

Check out a list of tour cities and dates that have been announced. Additional tour stops and complete casting will be announced at a later date.

For almost a century, the Betty Boop character has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty’s dream of an ordinary day off from super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an adventure of color, music, and love in New York City.

With original Broadway direction and choreography by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray, La Cage aux Folles), BOOP! The Musical brings Fleischer Studios' Queen of the Screen to life with a score and arrangements by celebrated multiple Grammy winner David Foster ("I Have Nothing," "After the Love Is Gone," "The Prayer"), lyrics by Tony Award nominee Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly's Last Jam), and a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom). Direction for the North American tour is re-created by DB Bonds and choreography is re-created by Rachelle Rak.

BOOP! is the Broadway musical that is perfect for audiences of all ages.

The design and creative team for BOOP! The Musical includes Tony Award-winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Three-time Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes (costume design), Philip S. Rosenberg (lighting design), Tony Award-winner Gareth Owen (sound design), Tony Award-winner Finn Ross (projection design), Emmy Award-winner Sabana Majeed (hair and wig design), Michael Clifton (makeup design), OBIE Award-winner Skylar Fox (illusions design), The Huber Marionettes (marionette design), Jon Rua (associate choreography), Tony Award-winner Daryl Waters (music supervision and additional arrangements), Three-time Tony Award-winner Doug Besterman (orchestrations), and Tony Award-nominee Zane Mark (dance music arrangements). Casting is by Kevin Metzger-Timson, CSA and Olivia Page West, CSA at The TRC Company and booking is by The Booking Group. Frank Deming II is the Company Manager and Anna Klevit is the Production Stage Manager.

The North American Tour of BOOP! The Musical is produced by NETworks Presentations. BOOP! The Musical was originally produced on Broadway by Ostar, Marc Johnston, Taitan Capital, Inc., Western Costume Co., The Shubert Organization, Melody Place, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Tony Fernandes, Bob Boyett, Larry & Martha Day, Mary Gerdts & Douglas McKinney, Teresa J. Huber, John Paul DeJoria, Peermusic, Rick Perez / Rafael Herrera, Karen LeFrak / Iris Smith, Ann Magee / Joan P. Waechter, Michael Ravenhill, Gerardo Braggiotti / Paolo Zannoni, Brianna Leigh Bell, Candy Spelling, Danielle Del, Arielle Tepper, Steve Tisch, Jon Avnet, Werner Entertainment, John Gore Organization, Alexander Robertson / Harmony Harris, and Peg McGetrick.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

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