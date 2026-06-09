Photos: Cole Escola, Nicole Scherzinger and More at the Tony Awards After-Party at the Carlyle

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Sunday marked the 14th Tony Awards After Party at The Carlyle, hosted by John Gore and Rick Miramontez. The late-night affair has been where Broadway parties until dawn since 2009. See photos from the event!

This year, the bash featured an all- night discotheque created by (Tony Award winner) Christine Schwarzman on the hotel’s mezzanine and a martini bar inside the Cafe Carlyle, curated by stars of Oedipus and martini aficionados Mark Strong and Tony Award winner Lesley Manville.

See photos of Cole Escola, Sarah Paulson, Nicole Scherzinger, Rachel Dratch, Megan Thee Stallion, Bowen Yang, Brandon Uranowitz and more.