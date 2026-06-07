Video: Alden Ehrenreich Reacts to His Tony Win for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Play For BECKY SHAW

Earlier tonight at the 79th Annual Tony Awards, Alden Ehrenreich took home the 2026 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for his acclaimed performance in the Broadway revival of Becky Shaw. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

BECKY SHAW marks Alden's Broadway debut, as well as his first Tony Award nomination. He is best known to television audiences for taking on the iconic role of Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story. More recently, Alden has been seen on the big screen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Marvel’s Ironheart, and Zach Cregger’s Weapons. His additional film and television credits include Hail, Caesar!, Cocaine Bear, The Yellow Birds, Rules Don't Apply, Blue Jasmine, Beautiful Creatures, Somewhere, Twixt, Stoker, and Brave New World. He recently wrapped production on The Last Resort opposite Daisy Ridley and Switzerland opposite Helen Mirren.