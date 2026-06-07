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Video: Alden Ehrenreich Reacts to His Tony Win for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Play For BECKY SHAW

Becky Shaw marks Alden's Broadway debut, as well as his first Tony Award nomination. 

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Earlier tonight at the 79th Annual Tony Awards, Alden Ehrenreich took home the 2026 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for his acclaimed performance in the Broadway revival of Becky Shaw. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

BECKY SHAW marks Alden's Broadway debut, as well as his first Tony Award nomination.  He is best known to television audiences for taking on the iconic role of  Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story. More recently, Alden has been seen on the big screen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Marvel’s Ironheart, and Zach Cregger’s Weapons. His additional film and television credits include Hail, Caesar!, Cocaine Bear, The Yellow Birds, Rules Don't Apply, Blue Jasmine, Beautiful Creatures, Somewhere, Twixt, Stoker, and Brave New World. He recently wrapped production on The Last Resort opposite Daisy Ridley and Switzerland opposite Helen Mirren.

A Pulitzer Prize finalist and smash Off-Broadway hit, Becky Shaw is the latest comedy from Obie Award-winner Gina Gionfriddo (After Ashley, writer/producer of Law & Order). When Suzanna (Bergl, reprising the role she created in NY) decides to set her Best Friend Max up on a blind date with her husband's mysterious co-worker, Becky Shaw, she sets into motion a series of cataclysmic events forever changing all of their lives. Mixing sharp wit and humor with the taut suspense of a psychological thriller, Becky Shaw is a comedy of romantic errors that keeps audiences at the edge of their seats guessing what will happen next.



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