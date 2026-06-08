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Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Celebrates Tony Wins at After Party

See photos of the company and more celebrating Schmigadoon!'s Tony Award for Best Musical, plus more.

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Last night at the 79th Tony Awards, Schmigadoon! took home the 2026 Tony Award for Best Musical! See photos from Schmigadoon!'s Tony's after party, where the company and many more celebrated the show's wins!

Schmigadoon! also took home the Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical, Best Orchestrations, and Best Original Score.

Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wanders into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

Photo credit: Laurel Hinton Photography 

Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Celebrates Tony Wins at After Party Image
Schmigadoon! Tony's After Party

Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Celebrates Tony Wins at After Party Image
Schmigadoon! Tony's After Party

Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Celebrates Tony Wins at After Party Image
Schmigadoon! Tony's After Party

Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Celebrates Tony Wins at After Party Image
Schmigadoon! Tony's After Party

Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Celebrates Tony Wins at After Party Image
Schmigadoon! Tony's After Party

Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Celebrates Tony Wins at After Party Image
Schmigadoon! Tony's After Party

Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Celebrates Tony Wins at After Party Image
Schmigadoon! Tony's After Party

Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Celebrates Tony Wins at After Party Image
Schmigadoon! Tony's After Party

Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Celebrates Tony Wins at After Party Image
Schmigadoon! Tony's After Party

Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Celebrates Tony Wins at After Party Image
Schmigadoon! Tony's After Party

Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Celebrates Tony Wins at After Party Image
Schmigadoon! Tony's After Party

Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Celebrates Tony Wins at After Party Image
Schmigadoon! Tony's After Party

Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Celebrates Tony Wins at After Party Image
Schmigadoon! Tony's After Party

Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Celebrates Tony Wins at After Party Image
Schmigadoon! Tony's After Party

Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Celebrates Tony Wins at After Party Image
Schmigadoon! Tony's After Party

Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Celebrates Tony Wins at After Party Image
Schmigadoon! Tony's After Party

Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Celebrates Tony Wins at After Party Image
Schmigadoon! Tony's After Party

Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Celebrates Tony Wins at After Party Image
Schmigadoon! Tony's After Party

Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Celebrates Tony Wins at After Party Image
Schmigadoon! Tony's After Party

Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Celebrates Tony Wins at After Party Image
Schmigadoon! Tony's After Party



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