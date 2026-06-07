What’s Next for LIBERATION? Producers Reveal Tony-Winning Play’s Plans

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After Liberation took home the 2026 Tony Award for Best Play on Sunday, June 7, the producers of the award-winning work talked about what’s next.

“This is a once-in-a-generation play,” Eva Price said in the press room following Liberation’s win. “And a once-in-a-generation play is going to be done over and over.”

“It’ll be produced not just by us, but every American and international theater that can get their hands on this play,” she continued, explaining that other iterations of director Whitney White’s production are happening or are in the works.

Liberation will make its West Coast premiere later this year, and it will also play the Studio Theatre in Washington, D.C.

“And there will be more,” Price told the press. “And yes, we will take this play to London. You will find out more about when and where — but not tonight — but it is a play that will continue in the canon because, as you said, it is that good.”

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the play will also be produced in London in 2027, though specific details have not been announced.

“The world needs to see Liberation for generations to come,” she said.

Liberation was also awarded the 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The Broadway production starred the original Off-Broadway company, who were honored by both the Drama Desk and the NY Drama Critic’s Circle for Best Ensemble Performance. The Off-Broadway production also earned the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play.