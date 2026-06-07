Video: Chloe Lamford Reacts to Tony Win for Best Scenic Design of a Play for DEATH OF A SALESMAN

Earlier tonight at the 79th Annual Tony Awards, Chloe Lamford took home a Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Play for Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, she checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!

Chloe trained in Theatre Design at Wimbledon School of Art. Chloe is Associate Designer at The Royal Court Theatre and a resident of Somerset House Studios. Theatre includes: Shoe Lady (Royal Court), The Antipodes (Co-Director & Set and Costume Designer, National Theatre), Hilary and Clinton (Broadway), John, Amadeus, Rules For Living, The World Of Extreme Happiness (National Theatre), Europe (Donmar Warehouse), The Duchess of Malfi (Almeida Theatre), The American Clock (The Old Vic), Our Ladies Of Perpetual Succour (National Theatre, West End, National Theatre Scotland), The Crucible (Theatre Basel), Hamilton Complex (Schauspielhaus Bochum), Jubilee (Royal Exchange Theatre, Lyric Hammersmith), 1984 (Headlong, West End, Broadway), Shakespeare’s Last Play, Atmen, Ophelia’s Zimmer (Schaubühne Berlin), De Maiden (Toneelgroep Amsterdam), The Cane, Pity, Gundog, Road, Victory Condition and B, Unreachable, The Twits, God Bless The Child, How To Hold Your Breath, Circle Mirror Transformation, Teh Internet Is Serious Business, 2071, Open Court (Royal Court Theatre), Britney and Goofy, Het Hamilton Complex (Hetpaleis Antwerp, Lift Festival), The Events (ATC and Young Vic), Disco Pigs, Sus, Blackta (Young Vic), The History Boys (Sheffield Crucible). Opera includes: Pelleas & Melisande (Aix-en-Provence Festival, Teatr Wielki Opera Narodowa), Ariadne auf Naxos (Aix-en-Provence Festival, Finnish National Opera).