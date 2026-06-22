Shop This Year's Tony Winning Broadway Shows on the BroadwayWorld Store
Celebrate Broadway's biggest winners with new merchandise.
Celebrate this year's Tony Award-winning Broadway shows buy shopping in the BroadwayWorld Store! We have merchandise from several of this year's winners, including Liberation, The Lost Boys, Ragtime, Oedipus, and more. See the full list of Tony Award winners here.
Shop now!
Liberation Button Set
Spread the word with this set of 4 buttons inspired by Liberation.
- Designs include
- The Liberation logo
- "You still have time. Don't waste it."
- "Let her speak"
- "Something I love about my body is… My Brain"
- Buttons measure approx. 1.25" on a 4" x 5" backer card
Liberation Basketball Stress Ball
Shoot some hoops and blow off some steam with this basketball stress toy featuring the Liberation logo.
- Product measures approx. 2.5"
Liberation Sticker Set
Speak your mind with this Liberation inspired set of 3 stickers.
- Designs include
- "A woman speaking uninterrupted is a radical act."
- "Let her speak."
- The Liberation logo
- Stickers measure ~3"
Liberation Every Story Journal
Write down your revolutionary ideas with this journal featuring the quote, "Every story is a brick in the wall," along with the Liberation logo.
- Includes 80 lined sheets
- Elastic closure & Bookmark ribbon
- Product measures approx. 5" x 7"
Liberation Radical Act Hoodie
Say what's on your mind with this zip-hoodie featuring the Liberation logo on the front and the quote, "A woman speaking uninterrupted is a radical act," on the back.
- Unisex fit
- Material: 80% Cotton, 20% Recycled Polyester
Liberation Let Her Speak Tee
Never be interrupted with this ringer-style tee featuring the quote, "Let her speak," on the front, and the Liberation logo on the left sleeve.
- Unisex fit
- Material: 100% ring-spun cotton
Oedipus Adjustable Hat
Kick off the campaign with this adjustable hat featuring the tagline, "Truth is a Motherf**ker," on the front, and the Oedipus logo on the back.
- One size fits most
- Includes an adjustable d-ring closure
- Material: Cotton Twill
Oedipus Truth Pin
Spread the word with this pin featuring the tagline, "Truth is a Motherf**ker."
- Product measures approx. 1.5" on a 2.5" x 3.5" backer card
Oedipus Truth Tote Bag
Carry your campaign documents in style with this tote featuring the tagline, "Truth is a Motherf**ker," along with the Oedipus logo.
- Product measures approx. 15" x 16"
- Material: Heavy Cotton Canvas
Oedipus Logo Tee
Commemorate election night with this tee featuring the tagline "Truth is a Motherf**ker," on the front, and the Oedipus logo on the back.
- Unisex fit
- Material: 100% pre-shrunk cotton
Oedipus Truth Crewneck Pullover
Support your candidate with this pullover crewneck sweatshirt featuring the tagline, "Truth is a Motherf**ker," on the front, and the Oedipus logo on the back.
- Unisex fit
- Material: 48% Cotton, 52% Polyester
Liberation Lavender Menace Tee
Join the movement with this tee featuring "Lavender Menace" on the front and the Liberation logo on the sleeve.
- Unisex fit
- Material: 100% Combed cotton jersey
Ragtime Torch Pin
Celebrate the return of the star-spangled musical with this pin featuring the logo for Ragtime: The Musical at Lincoln Center Theater.
- Product measures approx. 1.25"
Ragtime Logo Pin
Celebrate the return of the star-spangled musical with this pin featuring the logo for Ragtime: The Musical at Lincoln Center Theater.
- Product measures approx. 1.25"
Ragtime Logo Magnet
Celebrate the era exploding with this magnet featuring the logo for Ragtime: The Musical at Lincoln Center Theater.
- Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5"
Ragtime Torch Mug
Start your day with the music of something beginning with this two-tone mug featuring the logo for Ragtime: The Musical at Lincoln Center Theater.
- Product measures approx. 3.78" x 3.23"
Ragtime Torch Acrylic Magnet
Commemorate your journey to the city of liberty with this acrylic magnet featuring the logo for Ragtime: The Musical at Lincoln Center Theater
- Product measures approx. 2" in diameter
Dog Day Afternoon Pin Set
Raise your voice with this pin set featuring 2 pins inspired by Dog Day Afternoon.
- Designs include
- The Dog Day Afternoon Logo
- "Attica! Arrica! Attica!"
- Pins measure approx. 1.5" on a 2.5" x 3.5" backer card
Dog Day Afternoon Dopp Kit
Keep all your valuables in this deposit bag inspired Dopp Kit featuring the Dog Day Afternoon logo.
- Material: Vegan Leather
- Product measures approx. 10.5" x 3.75" x 5"
Dog Day Afternoon Attica Tote
Carry your belongings around with this tote featuring the quote, "Attica! Attica! Attica!" along with the Dog Day Afternoon logo.
- Material: Cotton Canvas
- Product measures approx. 20" x 15" x 5"
Dog Day Afternoon Hero Villain Socks
Write up all of your plans in this bank-note inspired notebook featuring the Dog Day Afternoon logo on the back.
- 100 Pages
- Product measures approx. 5.8" x 8.3"
Dog Day Afternoon Unisex Logo Tee
Rep the dog days of summer with this tee featuring a photo of John Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach along with the Dog Day Afternoon logo.
- Unisex fit
- Material: 100% Cotton Jersey
Joe Turner Logo Beanie
Find your place to fit with this beanie featuring the Joe Turner's Come and Gone logo.
- One size fits most
Joe Turner Music Scarf
Discover your song with this scarf featuring the quote, "You just start from where you find yourself," along with the Joe Turner's Come and Gone logo.
- Material: Chiffon
- Product measures approx. 30" x 30"
Joe Turner Pin Set
Shine like new money when you wear this set of two pins inspired by Joe Turner's Come and Gone.
- Designs include
- Joe Turner's Come and Gone logo
- "Love and Laughter"
Joe Turner Right There Tote
Find what you want in this tote featuring the quote, "Just when it look like you ain't never gonna find what you want… You look up, and it's standing right there." Along with the Joe Turner's Come and Gone logo.
- Material: Heavy cotton canvas
- Product measures approx. 20" x 15" x 5"
Joe Turner Boarding House Mug
Start your mornings with this mug featuring the logo for Seth Holly's boarding house on one side, and the Joe Turner's Come and Gone logo on the other.
- Beverage capacity: 12 oz.
- Material: Ceramic
- Hand wash recommended
Joe Turner Unisex Logo Tee
Celebrate an August Wilson classic with this tee featuring the Joe Turner's Come and Gone logo.
- Unisex fit
- Material: 100% pre-shrunk cotton
Dog Day Afternoon Dog Tag Keychain
Make an impression with this dog tag keychain featuring the quote, "The line between a hero & villain is a headline" on one side, and the Dog Day Afternoon logo on the other.
- Product measures approx. 2" x 1.1"
Dog Day Afternoon Magnet
Commemorate your dog day with this magnet featuring the Dog Day Afternoon logo.
- Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5"
Dog Day Afternoon Diner Mug
From morning to afternoon, this diner-style mug featuring the quote, "What a f*****n' dog day afternoon," is the perfect companion to your favorite box of donuts.
- Product measures approx. 4.625" W x 3.875" H x 3.375" Diameter
- Product Capacity: 10 oz.
- Not dishwasher safe, hand wash only
Dog Day Afternoon Beglemen's Doughnuts Ringer Tee
There is no downside to doughnuts when you wear this ringer-style tee featuring the logo for Beegelmen's Doughnuts on the front and the Dog Day Afternoon logo on the back.
- Unisex fit
- Material: 100% ring-spun cotton
Dog Day Afternoon Attica Pullover Hoodie
Promote power to the people with this hoodie featuring the quote, "Attica! Attica! Attica!" on the sleeves along with the Dog Day Afternoon logo.
- Unisex fit
- Material: 50% cotton, 50% polyester pill-resistant fleece
Dog Day Afternoon Waffle Knit Long Sleeve
Be a hero in style with this waffle knit maroon long-sleeve tee featuring the Dog Day Afternoon logo.
- Unisex fit
- Material: 60% ring-spun cotton, 40% recycled polyester
Dog Day Afternoon Hero Villain Hat
Choose your role in your story with this vintage wash, adjustable hat featuring the Dog Day Afternoon logo on the front, and "Hero" and "Villain" on either side.
Dog Day Afternoon Bank Notebook
Joe Turner JTC Unisex Shining Hoodie
Shine in style with this pullover style hoodie featuring the quote, "You shining like new money," on the back, and the Joe Turner's Come and Gone logo on the front.
Giant Logo Magnet
Be a scholar with this magnet featuring the logo for Giant.
- Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5"
The Lost Boys Logo Pin
Show your fangs with this pin featuring the logo for The Lost Boys.
- Product measures approx. 1.2" on a 2" x 1.75" backer card.
The Lost Boys Logo Magnet
Commemorate your time in Santa Carla with this magnet featuring the logo for The Lost Boys.
- Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5"
The Lost Boys Lenticular Magnet
Rock out with this lenticular magnet featuring characters from The Lost Boys.
- Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5"
The Lost Boys Not Their Time Mug
Fight the monsters of the morning with this mug featuring the quote, "Vampires are impossible to reason with during the day. It's not their time."
- Product measures approx. 3.5" x 5.2"
- Hand Wash Only