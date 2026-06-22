Shop This Year's Tony Winning Broadway Shows on the BroadwayWorld Store

Celebrate this year's Tony Award-winning Broadway shows buy shopping in the BroadwayWorld Store! We have merchandise from several of this year's winners, including Liberation, The Lost Boys, Ragtime, Oedipus, and more. See the full list of Tony Award winners here.

Liberation Button Set

Spread the word with this set of 4 buttons inspired by Liberation.

Designs include The Liberation logo "You still have time. Don't waste it." "Let her speak" "Something I love about my body is… My Brain"

Buttons measure approx. 1.25" on a 4" x 5" backer card



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Liberation Basketball Stress Ball

Shoot some hoops and blow off some steam with this basketball stress toy featuring the Liberation logo.

Product measures approx. 2.5"



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Liberation Sticker Set

Speak your mind with this Liberation inspired set of 3 stickers.

Designs include "A woman speaking uninterrupted is a radical act." "Let her speak." The Liberation logo

Stickers measure ~3"



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Liberation Every Story Journal

Write down your revolutionary ideas with this journal featuring the quote, "Every story is a brick in the wall," along with the Liberation logo.

Includes 80 lined sheets

Elastic closure & Bookmark ribbon

Product measures approx. 5" x 7"



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Liberation Radical Act Hoodie

Say what's on your mind with this zip-hoodie featuring the Liberation logo on the front and the quote, "A woman speaking uninterrupted is a radical act," on the back.

Unisex fit

Material: 80% Cotton, 20% Recycled Polyester



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Liberation Let Her Speak Tee

Never be interrupted with this ringer-style tee featuring the quote, "Let her speak," on the front, and the Liberation logo on the left sleeve.

Unisex fit

Material: 100% ring-spun cotton





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Oedipus Adjustable Hat

Kick off the campaign with this adjustable hat featuring the tagline, "Truth is a Motherf**ker," on the front, and the Oedipus logo on the back.

One size fits most

Includes an adjustable d-ring closure

Material: Cotton Twill



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Oedipus Truth Pin

Spread the word with this pin featuring the tagline, "Truth is a Motherf**ker."

Product measures approx. 1.5" on a 2.5" x 3.5" backer card



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Oedipus Truth Tote Bag

Carry your campaign documents in style with this tote featuring the tagline, "Truth is a Motherf**ker," along with the Oedipus logo.

Product measures approx. 15" x 16"

Material: Heavy Cotton Canvas



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Oedipus Logo Tee

Commemorate election night with this tee featuring the tagline "Truth is a Motherf**ker," on the front, and the Oedipus logo on the back.

Unisex fit

Material: 100% pre-shrunk cotton



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Oedipus Truth Crewneck Pullover

Support your candidate with this pullover crewneck sweatshirt featuring the tagline, "Truth is a Motherf**ker," on the front, and the Oedipus logo on the back.

Unisex fit

Material: 48% Cotton, 52% Polyester



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Liberation Lavender Menace Tee

Join the movement with this tee featuring "Lavender Menace" on the front and the Liberation logo on the sleeve.

Unisex fit

Material: 100% Combed cotton jersey



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Ragtime Torch Pin

Celebrate the return of the star-spangled musical with this pin featuring the logo for Ragtime: The Musical at Lincoln Center Theater.

Product measures approx. 1.25"



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Ragtime Logo Pin

Celebrate the return of the star-spangled musical with this pin featuring the logo for Ragtime: The Musical at Lincoln Center Theater.

Product measures approx. 1.25"



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Ragtime Logo Magnet

Celebrate the era exploding with this magnet featuring the logo for Ragtime: The Musical at Lincoln Center Theater.

Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5"



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Ragtime Torch Mug

Start your day with the music of something beginning with this two-tone mug featuring the logo for Ragtime: The Musical at Lincoln Center Theater.

Product measures approx. 3.78" x 3.23"



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Ragtime Torch Acrylic Magnet

Commemorate your journey to the city of liberty with this acrylic magnet featuring the logo for Ragtime: The Musical at Lincoln Center Theater

Product measures approx. 2" in diameter



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Dog Day Afternoon Pin Set

Raise your voice with this pin set featuring 2 pins inspired by Dog Day Afternoon.

Designs include The Dog Day Afternoon Logo "Attica! Arrica! Attica!"

Pins measure approx. 1.5" on a 2.5" x 3.5" backer card



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Dog Day Afternoon Dopp Kit

Keep all your valuables in this deposit bag inspired Dopp Kit featuring the Dog Day Afternoon logo.

Material: Vegan Leather

Product measures approx. 10.5" x 3.75" x 5"



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Dog Day Afternoon Attica Tote

Carry your belongings around with this tote featuring the quote, "Attica! Attica! Attica!" along with the Dog Day Afternoon logo.

Material: Cotton Canvas

Product measures approx. 20" x 15" x 5"



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Dog Day Afternoon Hero Villain Socks

Write up all of your plans in this bank-note inspired notebook featuring the Dog Day Afternoon logo on the back.

100 Pages

Product measures approx. 5.8" x 8.3"



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Dog Day Afternoon Unisex Logo Tee

Rep the dog days of summer with this tee featuring a photo of John Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach along with the Dog Day Afternoon logo.

Unisex fit

Material: 100% Cotton Jersey



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Joe Turner Logo Beanie

Find your place to fit with this beanie featuring the Joe Turner's Come and Gone logo.

One size fits most



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Joe Turner Music Scarf

Discover your song with this scarf featuring the quote, "You just start from where you find yourself," along with the Joe Turner's Come and Gone logo.

Material: Chiffon

Product measures approx. 30" x 30"



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Joe Turner Pin Set

Shine like new money when you wear this set of two pins inspired by Joe Turner's Come and Gone.

Designs include Joe Turner's Come and Gone logo "Love and Laughter"





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Joe Turner Right There Tote

Find what you want in this tote featuring the quote, "Just when it look like you ain't never gonna find what you want… You look up, and it's standing right there." Along with the Joe Turner's Come and Gone logo.

Material: Heavy cotton canvas

Product measures approx. 20" x 15" x 5"



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Joe Turner Boarding House Mug

Start your mornings with this mug featuring the logo for Seth Holly's boarding house on one side, and the Joe Turner's Come and Gone logo on the other.

Beverage capacity: 12 oz.

Material: Ceramic

Hand wash recommended



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Joe Turner Unisex Logo Tee

Celebrate an August Wilson classic with this tee featuring the Joe Turner's Come and Gone logo.

Unisex fit

Material: 100% pre-shrunk cotton



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Dog Day Afternoon Dog Tag Keychain

Make an impression with this dog tag keychain featuring the quote, "The line between a hero & villain is a headline" on one side, and the Dog Day Afternoon logo on the other.

Product measures approx. 2" x 1.1"



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Dog Day Afternoon Magnet

Commemorate your dog day with this magnet featuring the Dog Day Afternoon logo.

Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5"



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Dog Day Afternoon Diner Mug

From morning to afternoon, this diner-style mug featuring the quote, "What a f*****n' dog day afternoon," is the perfect companion to your favorite box of donuts.

Product measures approx. 4.625" W x 3.875" H x 3.375" Diameter

Product Capacity: 10 oz.

Not dishwasher safe, hand wash only



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Dog Day Afternoon Beglemen's Doughnuts Ringer Tee

There is no downside to doughnuts when you wear this ringer-style tee featuring the logo for Beegelmen's Doughnuts on the front and the Dog Day Afternoon logo on the back.

Unisex fit

Material: 100% ring-spun cotton



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Dog Day Afternoon Attica Pullover Hoodie

Promote power to the people with this hoodie featuring the quote, "Attica! Attica! Attica!" on the sleeves along with the Dog Day Afternoon logo.

Unisex fit

Material: 50% cotton, 50% polyester pill-resistant fleece



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Dog Day Afternoon Waffle Knit Long Sleeve

Be a hero in style with this waffle knit maroon long-sleeve tee featuring the Dog Day Afternoon logo.

Unisex fit

Material: 60% ring-spun cotton, 40% recycled polyester



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Dog Day Afternoon Hero Villain Hat

Choose your role in your story with this vintage wash, adjustable hat featuring the Dog Day Afternoon logo on the front, and "Hero" and "Villain" on either side.



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Dog Day Afternoon Bank Notebook



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Joe Turner JTC Unisex Shining Hoodie

Shine in style with this pullover style hoodie featuring the quote, "You shining like new money," on the back, and the Joe Turner's Come and Gone logo on the front.



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Giant Logo Magnet

Be a scholar with this magnet featuring the logo for Giant.

Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5"



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The Lost Boys Logo Pin

Show your fangs with this pin featuring the logo for The Lost Boys.

Product measures approx. 1.2" on a 2" x 1.75" backer card.



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The Lost Boys Logo Magnet

Commemorate your time in Santa Carla with this magnet featuring the logo for The Lost Boys.

Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5"



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The Lost Boys Lenticular Magnet

Rock out with this lenticular magnet featuring characters from The Lost Boys.

Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5"



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The Lost Boys Not Their Time Mug

Fight the monsters of the morning with this mug featuring the quote, "Vampires are impossible to reason with during the day. It's not their time."

Product measures approx. 3.5" x 5.2"

Hand Wash Only



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