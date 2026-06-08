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Videos: Watch All of the Acceptance Speeches From the 2026 Tony Awards

Relive your favorite Tony Awards moments by watching the stars accept their awards.

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The 79th Annual Tony Awards took place on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall. The annual ceremony was hosted by music superstar and global icon P!NK, and was broadcast LIVE to both coasts on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+. Check out our roundup of speeches from the evening below!

If you missed any of the speeches from either the pre-show, The Tony Awards Act One, or the main ceremony, you can recap all of the speeches here! Plus, check out the full list of winners here and watch all of the performances here.

John Lithgow

Shoshana Bean

Joshua Henry

Caissie Levy


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