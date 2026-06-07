Video: Ali Louis Bourzgui Reacts to Tony Win for THE LOST BOYS

Earlier tonight at the 79th Annual Tony Awards, Ali Louis Bourzgui took home a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for The Lost Boys. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Ali is an award-winning actor, singer, and musician who is best known for his starring role as Tommy in the Tony Award–nominated Broadway revival of The Who’s Tommy, where he made his Broadway debut to critical acclaim. He received a Theatre World Award and a Jeff Award (Performer in a Leading Role), plus Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Award nominations for the role. He was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for We Live in Cairo at NYTW and most recently starred on Broadway as Orpheus in the Tony Award–winning Best Musical Hadestown. Beyond acting, Ali is a musician and writer, and just released his debut original album, Becomes a Home, with his band, Resident Lightweight. He is the proud son of a Moroccan immigrant and is actively working to increase representation in the media and the arts.