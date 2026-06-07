Video: Ali Louis Bourzgui Reacts to Tony Win for THE LOST BOYS
The Lost Boys is currently playing at the Palace Theatre.
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Earlier tonight at the 79th Annual Tony Awards, Ali Louis Bourzgui took home a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for The Lost Boys. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!
Ali is an award-winning actor, singer, and musician who is best known for his starring role as Tommy in the Tony Award–nominated Broadway revival of The Who’s Tommy, where he made his Broadway debut to critical acclaim. He received a Theatre World Award and a Jeff Award (Performer in a Leading Role), plus Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Award nominations for the role. He was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for We Live in Cairo at NYTW and most recently starred on Broadway as Orpheus in the Tony Award–winning Best Musical Hadestown. Beyond acting, Ali is a musician and writer, and just released his debut original album, Becomes a Home, with his band, Resident Lightweight. He is the proud son of a Moroccan immigrant and is actively working to increase representation in the media and the arts.
With 12 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, The Lost Boys is the most Tony-nominated musical of 2026. When Lucy (three-time Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean) and her teenage sons Michael and Sam move to Santa Carla in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared. Based on the classic Warner Bros. film, The Lost Boys is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Maybe Happy Ending, Parade). The production features music and lyrics by The Rescues, a book by David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant (Parade), and music supervision by Tony nominee Ethan Popp (Tina). The Lost Boys is produced by James Carpinello, Marcus Chait, and Patrick Wilson.
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