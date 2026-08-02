Breaking: Ariana Grande Drops Out of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

The London revival of Sunday in the Park With George, starring Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey, was eyeing a June 2027 opening at the Barbican Theatre, but now whether the production will heppen is in question as one star has left the production.

PEOPLE Magazine reports "Grande will also no longer be appearing in the West End revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George" but that the star “cannot wait to support the brilliant team bringing this project to life.” The magazine also notes that the star will be taking a step back from visibility once she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour due to end in London on September 1.

Auditions for other roles in the production were reportedly taking place this summer. The new update comes after ticket sales to the revival were recently delayed for a second time to fall 2026, after initially being announced for May 2026, then to summer 2026. The delay is due to the production waiting until Grande's Eternal Sunshine tour is over, Variety confirmed.

As announced earlier this year, Bailey was to lead the production as George, with Grande taking on the role of Dot. Sunday in the Park with George has music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine. This new production will be directed by Marianne Elliot, with design by Tom Scutt.

This production would reunite Grande and Bailey, who appeared as Glinda and Fiyero, respectively, in the films Wicked and Wicked: For Good. It would also reunite Bailey with Elliott, with whom he previously worked on the 2018 production of Company.

About Sunday in the Park With George

Sunday in the Park With George premiered on Broadway in 1984, starring Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters. The musical won the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, two Tony Awards for design (and a nomination for Best Musical), and numerous Drama Desk Awards. Several subsequent revivals followed, including the 2005–2006 UK production first presented at the Menier Chocolate Factory, its 2008 Broadway transfer, and a 2017 Broadway revival, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford.

The show was last seen in London at the Menier Chocolate Factory, opening on November 14, 2005, and closing on March 17, 2006. The production starred Daniel Evans and Anna-Jane Casey, with direction by Sam Buntrock. The production transferred to the Wyndham's Theatre in London's West End, opening on May 23, 2006, and closing on September 2, 2006. Jenna Russell replaced Casey. The revival received six Olivier Award nominations overall, and won five in total including Outstanding Musical Production, Best Actor in a Musical and Best Actress in a Musical.

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