Video: Joshua Henry Reacts to Tony Win for RAGTIME

Earlier tonight at the 79th Annual Tony Awards, Joshua Henry took home a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Ragtime. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Joshua Henry recently starred as Gaston in ABC’s “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” special and in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature Tick, Tick….Boom! He also appeared in Steven Knight’s Apple drama series “SEE,” and can be seen in a starring role in American Renegades. Theater includes Lear deBessonet’s Broadway revival of Into the Woods; ‘Dr. Pomatter’ in Waitress; ‘Billy Bigelow’ in Carousel (Tony Award nomination) directed by Jack O’Brien; ‘Noble Sissle’ in George C. Wolfe’s Tony-nominated production of Shuffle Along; Violet (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League award noms.); The Scottsboro Boys (Tony nom.) directed by Susan Stroman; and ‘Aaron Burr’ in Hamilton, in Chicago, and on the first U.S. tour. As a recording artist he has opened for Diana Ross at the Hollywood Bowl, performed alongside Common at The Kennedy Center, and his album GROW is streamable everywhere. He is composing an original musical called The Conversation along with Julia Harimann in development in NYC.