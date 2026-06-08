Video: Joshua Henry Reacts to Tony Win for RAGTIME
Ragtime is currently playing at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre.
Earlier tonight at the 79th Annual Tony Awards, Joshua Henry took home a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Ragtime. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!
Joshua Henry recently starred as Gaston in ABC’s “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” special and in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature Tick, Tick….Boom! He also appeared in Steven Knight’s Apple drama series “SEE,” and can be seen in a starring role in American Renegades. Theater includes Lear deBessonet’s Broadway revival of Into the Woods; ‘Dr. Pomatter’ in Waitress; ‘Billy Bigelow’ in Carousel (Tony Award nomination) directed by Jack O’Brien; ‘Noble Sissle’ in George C. Wolfe’s Tony-nominated production of Shuffle Along; Violet (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League award noms.); The Scottsboro Boys (Tony nom.) directed by Susan Stroman; and ‘Aaron Burr’ in Hamilton, in Chicago, and on the first U.S. tour. As a recording artist he has opened for Diana Ross at the Hollywood Bowl, performed alongside Common at The Kennedy Center, and his album GROW is streamable everywhere. He is composing an original musical called The Conversation along with Julia Harimann in development in NYC.
Ragtime is not only a powerful portrait of life in turn-of-the-century America, but a relevant tale for today. Written by the award-winning composer/lyricist team of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens ("Once On This Island," "Seussical," "Lucky Stiff"), noted playwright Terrence McNally, ("Kiss of the Spider Woman", "Master Class"), and based on E.L. Doctorow's distinguished novel, the musical intertwines the stories of three extraordinary families, as they confront history's timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair, and what it means to live in America. The Tony-winning score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty is just as diverse as the Melting Pot of America itself. It draws upon many musical styles from the Ragtime rhythms of Harlem and Tin Pan Alley to the klezmer of the Lower East Side, from bold brass band marches to delicate waltzes, from up-tempo banjo tunes to period parlor songs and expansive anthems. Featured are such show stopping songs as "Getting Ready Rag," "Your Daddy’s Son," "Wheels of a Dream," "Till We Reach That Day," "Back To Before," and "Make Them Hear You." This thrilling musical is sure to inspire actors and audiences alike! Book by Terrence McNally; music by Stephen Flaherty; lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. Presented by Mesa Encore Theatre at the Farnsworth Studio.
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