Video: Daryl Roth, Eva Price and Rachel Sussman React to Tony Win for Best Play for LIBERATION

Earlier tonight at the 79th Annual Tony Awards, producers Daryl Roth, Eva Price and Rachel Sussman took home the Tony Award for Best Play for Liberation. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, they checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reaction!

1970, Ohio. Lizzie gathers a small group of women to talk. But talking quickly becomes a necessary and bracingly funny attempt to change their own lives and the world. Fifty years later, her daughter is shocked to find herself asking the very same questions her mother did, and goes on a search through the past for answers. From Tony Award® nominees Bess Wohl (Grand Horizons) and Whitney White (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding) comes a provocative, revealing, and irreverent jolt of a play about what really goes on when women meet behind closed doors.